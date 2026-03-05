Exploring Las Vegas Off the Strip

The Strip keeps most visitors busy their entire trip. Three natural areas sit within one hour of Las Vegas. These give you outdoor options when you need a break from casinos.

Red Rock Canyon sits 17 miles west of the Strip. Drive time is 30 minutes. Hiking trails range from easy walks to steep climbs through red sandstone. Temperatures hit 100 degrees by noon in summer. Get there before 9 AM. Entry costs $15 per vehicle. Gates open at 6 AM.

Hoover Dam sits 30 miles southeast. The drive takes 45 minutes without traffic. Self guided tours cost $10. Guided tours that go deeper into the dam cost $30. Lake Mead connects to the dam and offers boat rentals and waterfront dining. The recreation area charges $25 per vehicle for a 7 day pass.

Valley of Fire sits 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Budget one hour for the drive. Ancient petroglyphs cover rock walls throughout the park. Some carvings are over 2,000 years old. Entry costs $10 per vehicle. Campsites run $20 per night with restrooms and fire pits.

Rental cars cost $40 to $80 per day depending on the company and car type. Ride shares to these areas run $80 to $150 one way. A rental makes sense financially if you visit two or more locations in one day.