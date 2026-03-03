Thomas J. Henry Backs Mario Barrios at WBC Welterweight Title Fight in Las Vegas
This month, the spotlight in Las Vegas extended beyond the ropes. Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry appeared at T Mobile Arena as an official sponsor of WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios, reinforcing a partnership that has steadily grown over multiple years.
Barrios faced Ryan Garcia in the February matchup billed as “The Ring: High Stakes,” a bout that paired two fighters known for comparable professional records and knockout power. The event was promoted through AXS and broadcast on DAZN, drawing national attention to one of the division’s most closely watched matchups.
A Partnership Built on Preparation and Grit
Henry’s support of Barrios reflects more than a single fight night appearance. The relationship has followed the San Antonio native through major bouts, training camps, and headline moments, grounded in a shared emphasis on discipline, focus, and resilience under pressure.
The comparison is one Henry readily acknowledges. Like elite fighters, trial lawyers prepare extensively for pivotal moments, stepping into high stakes environments where outcomes hinge on strategy and composure.
Henry attended the Las Vegas event alongside his fiancée, Dr. Elena Alvarez Westwood, and served as a main sponsor of the DAZN broadcast.
Words of Support After a Tough Night
Following the bout, Henry spoke openly about his continued respect for Barrios and the work behind the fighter’s career.
“Mario is a world champion and has been for years. He has a gigantic heart and is the epitome of someone who has worked hard since he was a kid.”
Thomas J. Henry, Founder and CEO of Thomas J. Henry Law
He also emphasized the broader meaning behind the sponsorship.
“I chose to back his matchup with Ryan Garcia because it's more than a fight, it is a platform for excellence. I met with Barrios backstage before he walked out and told him how proud I was of him, how he carries himself as a gentleman and as a father. That is what defines him to me, both as a father and as a champion,” added Henry.
The attorney expressed pride in Barrios despite the defeat, framing the partnership around long term respect for the athlete’s discipline and character.
Beyond the Courtroom: A Broader Commitment
Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC has built its national reputation since 1993 as a personal injury firm focused on securing justice and compensation for individuals affected by negligence and wrongful death cases. Over the years, Henry and his firm have received multiple industry recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort, Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers, and Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.
Outside legal work, the firm maintains an active philanthropic program supporting initiatives tied to poverty relief, veterans, national disaster response, education, animal welfare, and the arts.
A Presence That Extends Past Fight Night
Henry’s sponsorship of Barrios aligns with his broader pattern of investing in local talent and community driven success stories. The Las Vegas appearance served as the latest chapter in that ongoing effort, placing the attorney squarely within one of boxing’s most closely watched moments of the year.
