How Much Does Water Heater Installation Cost- A Complete Guide
Replacing or installing a new water heater is an essential home improvement project that many homeowners face.
If you’re wondering how much a new water heater and installation cost, or looking to upgrade to a more energy-efficient option like a tankless water heater, this guide will walk you through typical pricing, factors influencing cost, and more.
Understanding what affects the cost of water heater installation can help you make an informed decision and budget accordingly.
How Much Does Water Heater Installation Cost?
The cost of water heater installation can vary depending on several factors, including the type of water heater, the size of your home, the complexity of the installation, and the region in which you live. Here's a general breakdown:
1. Traditional Tank Water Heater Installation Cost
Average Cost: $1,600 to $2,400
This cost includes the water heater unit, necessary permits, installation materials, labor by a licensed plumber, and removal of the old unit.
The tank water heater installation cost will typically depend on the size of the unit. Larger units or those with upgraded features, such as energy efficiency, may increase the overall price.
2. Tankless Water Heater Installation Cost
Average Cost: $2,400 to $5,400
Tankless water heaters are generally more expensive upfront but offer long-term savings due to their energy efficiency. These units only heat water on demand, meaning they don’t store it like traditional tank units.
The cost of a tankless water heater with installation will be higher due to the complexity of the installation, which may require upgrading venting, plumbing, or electrical connections.
3. Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heater Installation Cost
Average Cost: $2,500 to $5,000
Hybrid heat pump water heaters are among the most energy-efficient options available, and while they can save on long-term utility costs, the upfront investment is typically higher.
These units use electricity to move heat rather than generate it, making them more energy-efficient than traditional electric models.
How Much Does a Tankless Water Heater Cost with Installation?
As mentioned, tankless water heaters offer energy savings by only heating water when needed. They are an excellent choice for homeowners who want to reduce utility bills over time. The cost of a tankless water heater with installation generally ranges between $2,400 and $5,400.
Factors Affecting Tankless Water Heater Costs:
Fuel Type: Gas tankless water heaters are often more affordable to operate than electric ones, but they may require a gas line if one isn’t already installed.
Energy Efficiency: High-efficiency models may come with a higher initial price but will reduce energy costs in the long run.
Installation Complexity: Tankless water heaters often require upgrades to plumbing and electrical systems, which can increase installation costs.
Water Heater Installation Costs in Greenville, SC
If you’re in Greenville, SC, you’re in luck; water heater installation costs here are generally lower than the national average.
The cost of water heater installation in Greenville, SC, is typically 10-20% below the national average for tank water heaters and 15-25% below the national average for tankless water heaters.
This makes Greenville an affordable place for homeowners to invest in a new water heater.
Tank Water Heater Installation in Greenville, SC
The installation cost for traditional tank water heaters in Greenville typically falls within $1,440 to $2,160, which is a great value compared to the national average.
Tankless Water Heater Installation in Greenville, SC
For tankless water heaters, Greenville homeowners can expect to pay between $2,040 and $4,590 for a full installation.
By choosing a trusted local plumbing service, you can take advantage of competitive pricing in the area and enjoy a smooth installation process.
What Affects Water Heater Installation Costs?
Several factors can influence the total cost of water heater installation, including:
Type of Heater: Tankless units typically cost more to install than traditional tank heaters.
Size and Capacity: Larger units or those with higher capacities will usually come with a higher price tag.
Fuel Type: Gas water heaters tend to be less expensive to operate, but installing a gas unit may require an existing gas line, which can increase installation costs.
Installation Complexity: The need for upgrades to plumbing, electrical systems, or venting will add to the cost of the installation.
Energy Efficiency: Choosing an ENERGY STAR™ certified unit may come with higher upfront costs, but these units often qualify for rebates and lower utility bills.
How to Save on Water Heater Installation Costs
Consider Rebates and Tax Credits: Many energy-efficient models qualify for federal tax credits or local utility rebates, reducing your initial cost.
Opt for a Standard Tank Heater: If you don’t need the efficiency of a tankless system, a traditional water heater can save you money upfront.
Schedule During Off-Peak Seasons: Some plumbers offer discounts during off-peak seasons when demand is lower.
