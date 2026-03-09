What It’s Really Like Living in Los Angeles, CA

Housing is the biggest expense. Renting is far more common than owning; desirable areas can command premium prices. Utilities and groceries are above the U.S. average, and parking or pet fees add up. Compared with other California hubs, San Francisco is typically pricier for housing, while San Diego is often slightly cheaper overall, though costs vary by neighborhood.

Budget tips: Set a rent cap (30–35% of income), consider roommates, live near work to cut car costs, and account for parking, insurance, and pet deposits.