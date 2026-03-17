9 Smart Splurges for a Stress-Free Retirement

Have you ever reached a milestone you were excited about, only to realize it came with new stress you didn’t expect? Many retirees experience that exact moment. They step into retirement believing the hard part is over, then discover that spending choices feel unclear.

This guide solves that problem by showing how smart, intentional splurges can make retirement more enjoyable without disrupting long-term goals. You’ll learn how each upgrade works, why it matters, and how to budget for it in a way that feels sustainable.