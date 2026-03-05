Wealth, Legacy and the Law: When Family Mission Statements Help, or Hurt, Estate Plans

As wealth transfers accelerate and multi-generational planning becomes more sophisticated, families are increasingly looking beyond traditional wills and trusts to articulate values, purpose, and long-term vision. One tool gaining attention is the family mission statement. While often viewed as a unifying document designed to preserve legacy and harmony, estate litigation attorney Don Ford cautions that these statements carry legal implications that families may not fully appreciate. When disputes arise, even informal writings can influence how intent is interpreted in court.