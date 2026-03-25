Set Up a Subpoena Response Playbook in 30 Days

A subpoena response playbook is a structured, step-by-step guide. It is used by legal and compliance teams to manage the lifecycle of a subpoena.

The playbook ensures consistent, legally compliant, and efficient handling of requests for documents or testimony, covering intake, preservation, review, and production to minimize risk and costs.

If you want to create a subpoena response playbook within the short time frame of just thirty days, this article breaks down the key steps you need to take.