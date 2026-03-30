Why Is Fentanyl So Dangerous

Fentanyl is a synthetic (man-made) opioid that was first synthesized in 1960. In a clinical environment, it is a highly effective medication. Doctors use it to manage "breakthrough" pain in cancer patients or as a primary anesthetic during major surgeries. Because it is so powerful, it is usually administered via skin patches, lozenges, or injections, where the dosage is measured in tiny increments called micrograms.

The danger arises because fentanyl is significantly more potent than other common opioids. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. This high level of potency means that the margin for error is incredibly slim.