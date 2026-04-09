Exploring Europe for a Month: Where Should You Stay?

Paris is undoubtedly the first place you should look to stay in. There’s no dearth of flexible accommodation in Paris, including both long and short-term rentals in Paris at really competitive rates. You can stay as long as you like in serviced apartments in Paris and live like a local with these spacious and comfortable apartments that offer hotel-style services as well. Paris will give you a heady dose of culture and lifestyle alike, with attractions like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Musee d’Orsay, Notre Dame, Saint Chapelle, Sacre Coeur, Champs Elysees, and the Arc de Triomphe on offer. You can also relax in the Luxembourg and Tuileries Gardens or take a day trip to explore the fascinating Palace of Versailles.

And while you’re here, don’t forget to feast on the delicious cuisine and enjoy the café culture. From the croissants and baguettes to casseroles, pastries, and macarons, there’s a lot to keep you digging away to glory!