Exploring Europe for a Month: Where Should You Stay?

Are you looking to visit Europe for a month? If you are, you aren’t surely alone! There are several digital nomads, remote workers, Bleisure (business + leisure) travelers, families, and leisure seekers interested in the same as well. However, there’s a pertinent question that you have to consider- where should you stay? Here’s a look at a suggested European holiday schedule worth considering at your end.
See, the key aspect regarding staying in Europe for one month is dividing your trip smartly throughout the destinations you need. So, there’s no hard and fast timeline in this case; it all depends on what you want and your evolving circumstances while traveling. Here are some of the destinations that you can always fit into your month-long schedule.
Paris is undoubtedly the first place you should look to stay in. There’s no dearth of flexible accommodation in Paris, including both long and short-term rentals in Paris at really competitive rates. You can stay as long as you like in serviced apartments in Paris and live like a local with these spacious and comfortable apartments that offer hotel-style services as well. Paris will give you a heady dose of culture and lifestyle alike, with attractions like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Musee d’Orsay, Notre Dame, Saint Chapelle, Sacre Coeur, Champs Elysees, and the Arc de Triomphe on offer. You can also relax in the Luxembourg and Tuileries Gardens or take a day trip to explore the fascinating Palace of Versailles.
And while you’re here, don’t forget to feast on the delicious cuisine and enjoy the café culture. From the croissants and baguettes to casseroles, pastries, and macarons, there’s a lot to keep you digging away to glory!
You can also consider hopping over to Bruges for a few days if you want. It’s just 2 ½ hours away from Paris with frequent train services available between the two destinations. You will enjoy experiences like exploring the Old Town and Main Market Square, viewing the amazing medieval architecture and cobblestone streets. Take a romantic canal cruise, go up the Belfry steps for stunning views, or visit the Church of our Lady to see Michelangelo’s Madonna and Child masterpiece.
You’ll find accommodation choices for all budgets here, while the list of must-trys includes waffles and chocolates with Frites (hot fries with mayonnaise) of course!
You can easily travel to Amsterdam by train from Bruges in about 3 hours. This is a city of beautiful canals. You can rent a bike or explore the city on foot, covering attractions like the Anne Frank House, Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum, and Rembrandt House. Then there’s the iconic Red Light District that comes alive at night along with countless other cultural attractions. Don’t miss trying the classic Dutch food, including herring, Frites, Erwtensoep, stroopwafels, and poffertjes.
Just about 6 hours from Amsterdam by train, Berlin is another beautiful city that will give you the essence of Europe’s rich cultural heritage. You can explore the Brandenburg Gate and the Memorial of the Murdered Jews of Europe, followed by Museum Island (which is home to multiple interesting museums). The Berlin TV Tower offers gorgeous city views, while you can still see some of the remaining portions of the Berlin Wall, including the converted East Side Gallery. While you’re here, don’t miss trying the pork knuckle and massive schnitzels, along with street food treats like the currywurst.
Prague is another culturally-rich city that’s less than 5 hours away from Berlin by train. You’ll also find plenty of accommodation choices here for your stay. Of course, bypass the crazy vibe of Charles Bridge with an early morning walk here. Then hop over to the Prague Castle to go back in time and to view the city’s hundred spires. The Old Town is a visual treat with its cobblestone pathways, while the Old Town Square is also where you’ll find the amazing Astronomical Clock. While you’re in Prague, you can try the sumptuous local food, including fish soup, goulash with dumplings, and sausages with sauerkraut.
Just 6 hours away from Prague by train, Salzburg offers a unique experience if you’re a culture buff. There are several apartments and other accommodation choices for all budgets in the city, while you will love exploring the iconic filming locations of the famous Sound of Music movie. You can walk around the Old Town, viewing some of its incredible Baroque architecture.
Then there’s the chance to dance around the Pegasus Fountain if you truly love your Sound of Music in the pristine Mirabell Gardens. You can also enjoy capturing the lovely views from the majestic Hohensalzburg Fortress. And of course, you’ll get a chance to learn more about the fascinating journey of the genius Mozart at his birthplace (it is now a museum). Schnitzels, pork knuckles with sauerkraut, and traditional soup are must-haves along with the Nockerl and strudel.
On that note, here’s wishing you a memorable Europe trip ahead for a month! May this be one of the best months of your life!
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