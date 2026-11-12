Can You Take a Helicopter From NYC to a Vermont Ski Resort?

The process is simpler than most people expect.

Flights typically depart from Westchester County Airport, just north of the city, which is often a quicker trip from Manhattan or the suburbs than reaching a crowded highway on a Friday afternoon. Ask your operator whether a Manhattan pickup can be arranged for your date. A charter helicopter service in New York can position from Westchester and land near the resort, with a short ground transfer covering the last stretch to your hotel or slopeside home.

Killington and Stratton, two of Vermont's best-known resorts, are classic destinations for this kind of trip. A helicopter to Killington suits skiers who want big terrain and a long season, while Stratton appeals to families and anyone who likes a village base. Your operator will confirm the exact landing site and arrange the transfer, so the handoff from aircraft to car is seamless.

Here's how the day usually unfolds. After breakfast, you take a short drive to the airfield, load your bags while the pilot walks through the plan, and lift off as the Hudson Valley gives way to snow-covered ridgelines. Before lunch, you're at the lodge. By early afternoon, you're on the lift, with a half day of skiing that would otherwise have been spent in traffic.