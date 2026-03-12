Ski Resorts, Mountain Homes, and Risk: Understanding Liability in Colorado’s Luxury Destinations
Arts, nature, fantastic food, music festivals, hot springs, and ski resorts are some of Colorado’s most well-known attractions. The Centennial State welcomed more than 95 million visitors in 2024 and remains the number one destination for Americans who want to ski without leaving the country.
Its luxurious mountain clubs and hotels are also perfect places to unwind when you want to escape reality for a few days. The landscape is so beautiful that it makes many visitors wish they could stay forever.
In fact, plenty of high earners act on that wish and invest in vacation homes in Colorado’s most exclusive mountain communities, only to discover that life in paradise comes with its own set of legal and financial risks.
When you’re aware of the risks, you can fully enjoy the perks of a destination built around nature and adventure. So, let’s take a step beyond the dream and analyze the risks.
The Beauty and Risks of Colorado
For winter sports enthusiasts, the Centennial State is a dream destination. With world-renowned resorts such as Vail, Aspen, and Breckenridge, Colorado has long been called the “Swiss Alps of North America.”
Exclusive locations like Cimarron Mountain Club (Gunnison/Montrose border) or the Yellowstone Club are ideal for private skiing, cat-skiing, or heli-skiing on thousands of acres of untouched powder.
After a long day on the slopes, you can enjoy some relaxation at the Remède Spa at the St. Regis Aspen or the Solaris in Vail, both of which offer treatments specifically designed for high-altitude recovery.
Colorado is also home to more than 30 natural mineral hot springs, prized for their soothing effects on the skin, mind, and body. At select resorts, guests can even enjoy these restorative waters in private cabins—an indulgence that takes relaxation to another level.
Lastly, where there are mountains, there are hiking trails. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado is one of the top five most-visited national parks in the U.S., famous for Trail Ridge Road, the highest continuous paved road in North America.
What Could Go Wrong?
When you’re surrounded by so much beauty and harmony, what could go wrong? Quite a lot, especially if you’re not aware of the risks.
Colorado is one of the states with the highest number of ski injuries and fatalities. In the 2023-2024 ski season, the slopes caused over 3,000 injuries and 15 fatalities. While it’s true that most accidents happen to beginners and intermediate skiers, people with experience can get overconfident, too.
Summer is no less risky, with hikers getting lost in the mountains or caught by sudden, life-threatening storms. Wildlife is also worth considering, with moose (yes, moose) being responsible for more human injuries in Colorado than bears or lions.
As a side note, buying property here without understanding local laws or the land itself also carries risks, so don’t make any impulse decisions.
What Happens If You Get Hurt?
No matter how careful or aware you are, accidents happen. When they do, it’s essential to know the right steps to get medical and legal help.
Start by making sure you know the proper procedures. Ask the resort staff for the local emergency numbers. This is essential whether you’re on the slopes or on the trails. In case of an accident, you need to be able to call for help, no matter where you are.
After contacting authorities, document the scene. Take photos/video of the trail conditions, the uphill view, and any missing signage or rope lines. If there are any witnesses, take their contact information.
Once you’re back to safety and medically stable, legal questions often follow serious mountain accidents. Ski collisions, poorly maintained trails, missing warning signs, or negligent resort operations can create complicated liability issues under Colorado law. Because compensation claims may involve insurance disputes, liability waivers, and Colorado’s modified comparative negligence rules, injured visitors often benefit from guidance from experienced attorneys. Firms such as CGH Injury Lawyers help accident victims investigate what happened, establish responsibility, and pursue compensation for medical bills, lost income, and long-term recovery.
These lawyers will also take over communication with the other parties to avoid any accidental admission of guilt. Under Colorado’s Modified Comparative Negligence law, if a victim is found to be 50% or more at fault, they’re not entitled to compensation.
Why Awareness Is Important
The best ski or mountain vacation is the one where no one gets hurt. Following this train of thought, you’ll be safest in the resort, enjoying the hot springs in your personal cabin.
However, Colorado has too much to offer to go there and just laze around (no matter how enticing this may sound). So, instead of worrying about the risks, it’s best to do your homework and work on your prevention strategy.
Here’s what you can do:
Monitor the Weather
Since Colorado’s microclimate is a bit special, it’s best to rely on local weather services or mountain forecasts that provide real-time updates. This is especially important during summer, when storms can show up seemingly out of nowhere.
Get Acclimatized
Around 25% of visitors traveling from low elevations to mountain towns (like Breckenridge or Aspen) will experience Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS). So, instead of going straight to your resort (Aspen is at 8,000 ft elevation), spend a couple of days in Denver (5,280 ft elevation). There’s a lot of fun to be had here as well.
Prepare your Escape
If you do get injured on the mountain and need hospitalization, make sure your insurance covers everything. Most high-end health insurance policies don’t cover mountain evacuation, unless specified. So talk with your insurance provider ahead of time.
Also, you may want to get a Medjet or Global Rescue membership (they provide bedside-to-bedside air medical transport to your hospital of choice). Otherwise, you might end up in a small regional clinic—perfectly capable, but probably not your first choice.
Safety First
The Centennial State is the best location for a fun weekend getaway or a family vacation, anytime of the year. Its vast mountainous regions, hot springs, and even sand dunes let you disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
But safety must come first. From researching the area and monitoring weather conditions, to bringing adequate equipment, to having the number of a good local personal injury lawyer on speed dial, all these are part of your fun-filled escapade. Be safe and have fun!
