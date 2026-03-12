Ski Resorts, Mountain Homes, and Risk: Understanding Liability in Colorado’s Luxury Destinations

Arts, nature, fantastic food, music festivals, hot springs, and ski resorts are some of Colorado’s most well-known attractions. The Centennial State welcomed more than 95 million visitors in 2024 and remains the number one destination for Americans who want to ski without leaving the country.

Its luxurious mountain clubs and hotels are also perfect places to unwind when you want to escape reality for a few days. The landscape is so beautiful that it makes many visitors wish they could stay forever.

In fact, plenty of high earners act on that wish and invest in vacation homes in Colorado’s most exclusive mountain communities, only to discover that life in paradise comes with its own set of legal and financial risks.

When you’re aware of the risks, you can fully enjoy the perks of a destination built around nature and adventure. So, let’s take a step beyond the dream and analyze the risks.