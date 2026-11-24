Vendoo's Starter plan costs $14.99 a month as of November 2026, and it buys you unlimited items on 11 marketplaces with no bulk actions, no AI listing help, and zero background removals. Those extras start on the $29.99 Growth plan.
So which of the best Vendoo alternatives gives you more crosslisting software for the money?
The quick answer:
For most resellers, the answer is Nifty: it's the best Vendoo alternative because sale detection, opt-in auto-delisting, relists, and offers all run in the cloud, and its crosslisting plans include bulk actions and AI listing tools from the first tier.
Crosslist brings an API-first setup across 11 marketplaces, Flyp is the $9 budget option, and List Perfectly gives US sellers granular Poshmark controls.
PrimeLister pairs a crosslister with separately priced cloud bots for each marketplace, Closo offers free crosslisting beside its wholesale business, and Vendoo stays the low-cost baseline these competitors are judged against.
The case for Vendoo is mostly price and reach. Starter is the cheapest entry plan among the big crosslisters, with unlimited items, sale detection, delist and relist, analytics, and iPhone and Android apps, plus a 14-day trial.
The case against comes down to where the work happens. Sale detection and auto-delisting are labeled beta, scan every ten minutes, and need your computer on, awake, and running Vendoo in an open browser tab, and the mobile app doesn't detect sales at all.
Auto offers and Marketplace Sharing for Poshmark, Depop, and Grailed are Pro features at $59.99 a month ($49.99 yearly), and they need the same awake computer. If you already keep a desktop running all day, none of that will bother you much.
Plenty of tools can paste a title and photos onto three marketplaces (copy-paste is a feature in roughly the way a bucket is a plumbing system). Here's what I look for past that point.
Where delisting runs. Server-side delisting keeps working when your laptop sleeps, while extension-based delisting stops the moment Chrome closes. Several tools mix both, depending on the marketplace.
What the entry plan includes. Check whether auto-delisting, bulk actions, and AI sit on the cheapest tier or two tiers up, since that's where the sticker price stops telling the truth.
Chores it takes off your plate. Relists, offers to likers and watchers, and Poshmark sharing are the daily jobs that eat hours, so see which marketplaces each bot covers.
AI that fills marketplace fields. Good AI fills category, brand, size, and item specifics per marketplace, which is where copying by hand gets slow.
This is the pick for a reseller who wants sold items gone from every other shop without a browser tab doing the work.
Who should try it: Sellers on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, and Whatnot who are tired of babysitting a laptop. The app serves sellers in the US and its territories, Canada, the UK, and Australia.
What you get: Sale detection catches a sale within about 15 minutes, and opt-in auto-delisting removes the item from your other marketplaces from the cloud. You choose which marketplaces get auto-delisting, and relists happen inside the same inventory record, so the sync keeps working.
Bots relist and send offers on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop, and share and follow on Poshmark. On eBay, the platform recreates fixed-price listings 30 minutes before eBay's monthly auto-renewal and sends offers to new watchers, with a minimum 5% discount.
For listing, the AI generator reads up to 8 photos and fills titles, descriptions, and marketplace fields like category, brand, and size. AI Studio, powered by Photoroom, handles background removal, ghost mannequin shots, and flat lays.
Monthly cost: Crosslisting Plus is $39.99 ($35.99 billed annually) for up to 1,500 active items and 500 smart credits, and Crosslisting Pro is $59.99 for larger closets. Bundle Plus adds the bots for $69.99, and every plan comes with a 7-day free trial.
Downside: Bulk actions work one page at a time, 25 items per page, and descriptions can't be bulk edited. Sellers relisting hundreds of items in one sitting will do more clicking than they'd like.
Crosslist is the strongest choice for a seller who wants a long marketplace list with official API connections wherever they exist.
Who should try it: Sellers in the US, the UK, Canada, or Australia who list on Grailed, Facebook Marketplace, Shopify, WooCommerce, or OfferUp alongside the usual marketplaces. Crosslist says it doesn't support users living in the EU.
What you get: Eleven named marketplaces on every plan, sales detection on all of them, and background autoposting while you work on other things. Background removal is unlimited, and there are iOS and Android apps.
Sales on eBay, Etsy, Depop, Shopify, WooCommerce, and US Facebook Marketplace are detected in the cloud, usually within 15 minutes. Poshmark, Mercari, Grailed, Whatnot, and OfferUp go through the Chrome extension on an awake computer.
Monthly cost: As of November 2026, Bronze is $29.99 for 200 new listings, Silver is $34.99, Gold is $39.99, and Diamond is $44.99 with no cap. The AI add-on is $4.99 a month on any plan.
Downside: Autodelist only arrives on Gold, and there's no automation for offers, shares, or follows on any marketplace. Vinted has been closed to new Crosslist accounts since September 23, 2026.
Flyp packs a crosslister and a Poshmark bot into $9 a month, as long as your computer stays on.
Who should try it: US sellers on a tight budget who mostly sell on Poshmark and want crosslisting to eBay, Mercari, Depop, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy, and Vinted on the same plan.
What you get: A Poshmark bot that shares, sends offers to likers, follows and unfollows, and solves CAPTCHAs, plus bulk offers to likers on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop. Auto-Sync imports listings from every connected marketplace, and AI auto-fill completes missing fields.
Monthly cost: Free for 100 days with no card, then $9 a month for everything as of November 2026. There's one plan, with no tiers or add-ons.
Downside: Auto Delist only runs while Flyp is open and logged in on your browser, and orders sync about once an hour. The Poshmark sharer needs your computer on with a Poshmark tab open, and the crosslister works on desktop Chrome only.
It also skips Grailed, Shopify, and Whatnot, so sellers on those marketplaces will need something else.
List Perfectly suits a US seller who wants to steer every action by hand and is happy to pay for the top tier.
Who should try it: Sellers with large catalogs or more than one shop per marketplace, since Business adds multi-store support. Pro Plus adds sub accounts for helpers.
What you get: A platforms page listing 14 marketplaces, including Grailed, Vestiaire Collective, Whatnot, and Vinted as a "Lite" marketplace. The AI Listing Assistant writes titles, descriptions, and item specifics, and eBay relists use eBay's Sell Similar flow.
Poshmark sharing automation starts on Pro, and offers to likers and follow backs arrive on Pro Plus.
Monthly cost: As of November 2026, Simple is $29, Business is $49, Pro is $69, and Pro Plus starts at $99. There's no annual plan.
Downside: Auto Delist is Pro Plus only, runs through the extension on a device that's switched on, and handles quantity-1 listings only. Pro's sales detection just sends alerts, and the company supports US marketplaces only.
PrimeLister fits a seller who wants to buy automation one marketplace at a time.
Who should try it: Poshmark and eBay sellers who'd like a crosslister now and a bot or two later. It can connect more than one eBay account.
What you get: The Crosslister Tool covers 9 marketplaces in its docs, with auto-delisting on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, Shopify, and Whatnot. Crosslisting tasks for Poshmark, eBay, Shopify, Mercari, Depop, and Whatnot run in its cloud once started.
The Poshmark bot runs entirely in the cloud and handles shares, follows, offers, and party shares. Separate eBay, Depop, and Mercari bots relist and send offers.
Monthly cost: As of November 2026, the Crosslister Tool is $49.99 a month or $33.33 billed yearly. Poshmark Automation is $25 a month, and eBay, Depop, and Mercari bots are $15 each.
Downside: Every crosslist starts from desktop Chrome with the extension, and each product bills separately, with no bundle. Auto Delist doesn't cover Grailed or Facebook Marketplace yet.
Closo is the only tool here whose crosslister stays free for good, and the company behind it now leads with wholesale pallets.
Who should try it: Sellers who want to test crosslisting at $0 on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Vinted, and Shopify, and anyone who also buys inventory by the lot. Closo's changelog lists Shopify as beta.
What you get: Free crosslisting with auto-delisting included, plus an undo on each automatic delist. eBay and Shopify run server-side through official APIs, so those work with your computer off.
Monthly cost: The crosslister is free. As of November 2026, paid memberships bill yearly only: Member is $99 a year and Executive is $252, adding Auto-Share, Auto-Offers, and Auto-Pricer.
Downside: Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, and Vinted depend on Closo's browser extension and a signed-in browser, so sales there only sync while that browser is running. There's no Etsy, Whatnot, Facebook Marketplace, or Grailed, and the homepage won't show you the crosslister above the fold.
Start with your budget. At $0 to $9 a month, the field is Closo and Flyp, and both rely on your browser for most marketplaces.
Next, check your marketplaces. Grailed, OfferUp, and WooCommerce sellers should look hardest at Crosslist, while Etsy and Whatnot sellers can use the #1 pick, Crosslist, or PrimeLister.
Then decide how much you want automated. If the answer is "everything, with my laptop shut," the #1 pick and PrimeLister's cloud bots lead the pack, and List Perfectly suits sellers who'd sooner click every button themselves.
Answer that one question and the shortlist mostly writes itself.
Ending sold listings at midnight: the #1 pick, or Crosslist (Gold and up) and Closo if your sales come mostly from eBay.
Sharing your Poshmark closet: the #1 pick's bots, PrimeLister's $25 Poshmark Automation, Flyp's bot, or List Perfectly Pro.
Typing item specifics: the #1 pick's AI generator, List Perfectly's AI Listing Assistant, or Crosslist's $4.99 AI add-on.
Paying for software at all: Closo's free crosslister, or Flyp's 100-day free run.
Yes, once the same items are live on two or more marketplaces, because every double sale means a canceled order and an unhappy buyer. Flyp's 100-day free run and Closo's $0 crosslister let you test the habit before paying anything, as of November 2026.
Nifty runs sale detection and opt-in auto-delisting in the cloud, so it keeps working with your laptop shut. Crosslist and Closo do the same for eBay and a few other API-connected marketplaces, but their extension-based marketplaces need a signed-in browser.
Yes, eBay Automation is a separate subscription at $15 a month per eBay store, or $12 a month billed yearly. It covers re-creates, offers to watchers, and feedback reminders, on top of the $49.99 monthly Crosslister Tool as of November 2026.
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