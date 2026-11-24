This is the pick for a reseller who wants sold items gone from every other shop without a browser tab doing the work.

Who should try it: Sellers on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, and Whatnot who are tired of babysitting a laptop. The app serves sellers in the US and its territories, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

What you get: Sale detection catches a sale within about 15 minutes, and opt-in auto-delisting removes the item from your other marketplaces from the cloud. You choose which marketplaces get auto-delisting, and relists happen inside the same inventory record, so the sync keeps working.

Bots relist and send offers on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop, and share and follow on Poshmark. On eBay, the platform recreates fixed-price listings 30 minutes before eBay's monthly auto-renewal and sends offers to new watchers, with a minimum 5% discount.

For listing, the AI generator reads up to 8 photos and fills titles, descriptions, and marketplace fields like category, brand, and size. AI Studio, powered by Photoroom, handles background removal, ghost mannequin shots, and flat lays.

Monthly cost: Crosslisting Plus is $39.99 ($35.99 billed annually) for up to 1,500 active items and 500 smart credits, and Crosslisting Pro is $59.99 for larger closets. Bundle Plus adds the bots for $69.99, and every plan comes with a 7-day free trial.

Downside: Bulk actions work one page at a time, 25 items per page, and descriptions can't be bulk edited. Sellers relisting hundreds of items in one sitting will do more clicking than they'd like.