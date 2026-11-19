For AI products that charge in credits, this is the tool I'd test first, because it owns the decision your code would otherwise make by hand.

Why it ranks here: It runs stage two as its core job. The runtime meters events, holds credit balances, evaluates entitlements, and returns an allow-or-block decision before the model call fires.

It then syncs plans, customers, subscriptions, and usage to Stripe Billing or Zuora, so billing keeps doing billing. Before buying, Miro's in-house attempt had taken three engineers over three months, which is the glue-code bill this rule measures.

What you get: Entitlements come in four types (boolean, configuration, metered, and credits) behind one interface. Your app calls getCreditEntitlement() before the expensive operation and gets back the balance and whether it's sufficient.

For entitlement checks served from cache, the published p99 is under 10ms. On a Sidecar cache miss, reads fall through to the Edge API, and if the runtime is unreachable, checks return the defaults you configure.

Credits sit on an append-only ledger, where grants carry priority and expiration. Every usage report accepts an idempotency key so a retry counts once, and reserve-and-settle holds credits for an agent run so they aren't available to any other request.

Hard limits deny access at zero balance by default, while soft limits return access plus a soft-limit flag, so your code can tell a denial apart from overage. An MCP server, a CLI, and an Agent SDK ship in public beta.

Pricing: As of November 2026, the Build plan costs nothing, and Pro lists at $499 a month on monthly billing or $399 a month when billed annually. Scale is custom, BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) is in early access from $40K a year, and you pay for managed entities plus usage events.

The trade-off: You still need a billing system, since it won't process payments, calculate tax, run dunning, or handle revenue recognition. Stripe and Zuora get documented native billing sync, and Metronome and Orb hook in through workflow integrations, which are in beta for select customers.

Recurring credit grants run without rollover, so check that gap if your plans promise unused credits carry forward.