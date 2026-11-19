If you're shopping for the top Metronome alternatives for usage-based billing, I'd bet your repo already holds a file of hand-written usage checks (it's usually named limits_v2, and a v3 is rumored to exist).
Ever since Stripe completed its acquisition of Metronome in January 2026, evaluating Metronome has increasingly meant evaluating a Stripe-owned billing stack.
So I ranked these six by one rule: how much of the usage pipeline each tool runs without custom code, from the raw event to the access decision in your product to the invoice.
If you only have a minute:
My top pick is Stigg, a usage runtime that makes the real-time call on what every customer, user, or agent may use, because it runs that decision itself while your billing system keeps the invoices and payments.
Right behind it, Flexprice is the open-source all-rounder and Orb is the Adyen-owned billing engine, which makes those two the closest fits if you want one vendor running most of the pipeline.
Lago is the self-hosting pick, Amberflo ties AI costs to billing, and OpenMeter is Kong's metering layer, so each of those three rewards a team with one specific constraint to satisfy first.
Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change without notice. Always visit the official company websites for the most up-to-date pricing information.
A usage event passes through four stages before it turns into revenue: it gets metered, checked against the customer's entitlements, priced, and invoiced for collection.
Entitlements are the rules for what each customer can do, and how much, so the check is the moment your product says yes or no to a request.
I gave each tool credit for every stage it runs from configuration, and I weighted the check heaviest because it fires on every request and it's the stage most likely to end up as if-statements in your own code.
I scored each vendor against its own published docs and pricing as of November 2026, so anything I couldn't find on a vendor's own pages didn't earn points.
For reference, Metronome covers metering, rating, commits, credits, and invoicing, with SQL-based metrics that query raw events without pre-aggregating. The fair question for buyers is roadmap and processor neutrality, so ask how it will evolve for teams that don't run payments on Stripe.
For AI products that charge in credits, this is the tool I'd test first, because it owns the decision your code would otherwise make by hand.
Why it ranks here: It runs stage two as its core job. The runtime meters events, holds credit balances, evaluates entitlements, and returns an allow-or-block decision before the model call fires.
It then syncs plans, customers, subscriptions, and usage to Stripe Billing or Zuora, so billing keeps doing billing. Before buying, Miro's in-house attempt had taken three engineers over three months, which is the glue-code bill this rule measures.
What you get: Entitlements come in four types (boolean, configuration, metered, and credits) behind one interface. Your app calls getCreditEntitlement() before the expensive operation and gets back the balance and whether it's sufficient.
For entitlement checks served from cache, the published p99 is under 10ms. On a Sidecar cache miss, reads fall through to the Edge API, and if the runtime is unreachable, checks return the defaults you configure.
Credits sit on an append-only ledger, where grants carry priority and expiration. Every usage report accepts an idempotency key so a retry counts once, and reserve-and-settle holds credits for an agent run so they aren't available to any other request.
Hard limits deny access at zero balance by default, while soft limits return access plus a soft-limit flag, so your code can tell a denial apart from overage. An MCP server, a CLI, and an Agent SDK ship in public beta.
Pricing: As of November 2026, the Build plan costs nothing, and Pro lists at $499 a month on monthly billing or $399 a month when billed annually. Scale is custom, BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) is in early access from $40K a year, and you pay for managed entities plus usage events.
The trade-off: You still need a billing system, since it won't process payments, calculate tax, run dunning, or handle revenue recognition. Stripe and Zuora get documented native billing sync, and Metronome and Orb hook in through workflow integrations, which are in beta for select customers.
Recurring credit grants run without rollover, so check that gap if your plans promise unused credits carry forward.
Flexprice is the Metronome alternative I'd shortlist for teams that want metering, credits, and invoices from one open-source codebase.
Why it ranks here: It runs more of the pipeline from configuration than anything else below #1. You get real-time metering, usage limits and feature access you change without deploying code, credit grants with expirations, rollovers, and overage rules, and invoices generated from usage data.
Paid tiers add Stripe payments, dunning, and retries, so collection is covered too. Flexprice also describes itself as modular, able to add credit-based or hybrid pricing on top of an existing billing tool.
What you get: Multi-SDK, MCP, and CLI support, invoice previews before anything reaches a customer, commitments, and price overrides for negotiated contracts.
Integrations include Stripe, Razorpay, Snowflake, HubSpot, Paddle, QuickBooks, and Zoho. The code is AGPL-3.0, so you can run it entirely inside your own infrastructure, and the company is SOC 2 Type II compliant.
Pricing: The Launch plan is a flat $99 a month as of November 2026, good for up to $300K in billing volume. Growth charges $500 monthly plus 0.40% of billing, with room for up to 50M usage events a month, while Scale carries custom pricing and no revenue share.
The trade-off: It's a younger product, so confirm that every integration you need exists today. On-prem, VPC, and air-gapped deployment, SAML SSO, and SCIM all sit on the custom Scale plan, which is also the only way to drop the 0.40% revenue share.
Why it ranks here: Orb runs the back half of the pipeline end to end. That covers idempotent event ingestion through an API or S3 and GCS, SQL-based billable metrics over raw events, prepaid credits and allocations, built-in invoicing, and payment collection through Adyen or Stripe.
It also produces recognized and deferred revenue reports. I placed it third because its pricing page lists threshold invoicing and spend alerts under entitlements, so ask how the in-product access check would work for your app.
What you get: Plan versions with migrations on your own schedule, plus simulation that models how a pricing change lands on real customer data before you ship it.
Like Metronome, Orb stores your full raw event stream, with ingestion decoupled from invoicing. It holds SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II, and SSO runs through SAML or OIDC.
Pricing: Business costs $6.00 per credit as of November 2026, with each credit equal to 0.60% of billing volume plus event ingestion and other meters, and new accounts get 100 free credits. Enterprise is custom.
The Enterprise tier is where the 99.9% SLA, data exports, collections automation, and the NetSuite and Salesforce integrations live, so price that tier if you need any of them.
The trade-off: Adyen acquired Orb in mid-2026, and Adyen's stated long-term intent is "convergence" of billing and payments. If you don't process payments with Adyen, ask how long multi-processor support is guaranteed, which mirrors the roadmap question Metronome buyers now put to Stripe.
If your billing data has to stay on servers you control, Lago is the Metronome alternative to test first.
Why it ranks here: Lago meters events in real time, with input, output, and cached tokens metered separately. Wallets show a balance that typically updates in under a second, entitlements live in the same system as billing with per-subscription overrides, and invoices come out with tax applied.
It sits fourth because it doesn't process payments, so a processor such as Stripe, Adyen, or GoCardless collects, and the self-hosted route makes your team the operator.
What you get: A REST API, official SDKs for JavaScript, Python, Ruby, and Go, and signed webhooks, plus quotes and order forms for negotiated deals.
Integrations cover NetSuite, Xero, Anrok, Avalara, HubSpot, and Salesforce. Lago is SOC 2 Type II certified, and Lago Cloud runs in the US and EU.
Pricing: Lago Cloud's Launch plan doesn't set a minimum as of November 2026. It waives fees on the first $100K of billings and 5M events, once, and then charges 0.7% of billings plus $20 per million events.
Scale requires a $12,000 minimum each year, Enterprise is custom, and the open-source edition costs nothing but your team's time.
The trade-off: AGPLv3 comes with obligations your legal team should read, and the self-hosted open-source edition runs a limited feature set without Premium. Access is team-assisted today with online signup listed as coming soon, and SSO, custom roles, and audit logs need Scale or Enterprise.
Why it ranks here: Amberflo covers metering, a rating engine, and billing for tiers, bundles, overages, and prepaid usage. Wallets draw down in real time, and invoices generate automatically at the end of each billing period.
Its docs don't describe an entitlement or feature-gating product, so the access check stays in your code.
What you get: AI cost visibility and customer billing on the same usage data, with token-level cost attribution. Cost Guards watch usage or cost over a rolling window and alert when a condition is met.
Default ingestion guardrails sit at 1M events per hour per meter and can be raised, with backfills of up to 60 days, and ingestion options include SDKs, AWS S3, SQS, CloudWatch, Segment, and Kong's API gateway.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Amberflo's docs carry no price list, so a sales conversation is how you'll get a number.
The trade-off: Invoices go to Stripe for payment collection, so this one assumes Stripe. In a trial, I'd replay a week of real events, compare wallet drawdown against your own numbers, and get the pricing basis in writing before anyone signs.
OpenMeter is the strongest fit on this list for teams whose API and LLM traffic already runs through Kong.
Why it ranks here: On paper it covers a lot, from CloudEvents ingestion and per-token LLM metering by model, customer, and request to entitlements built into plans, hard and soft quotas, prepaid credits, and itemized invoices synced to Stripe or NetSuite.
It ranks last under this rule because Kong announced its acquisition of OpenMeter in September 2025 and the hosted product is now Konnect Metering & Billing. The no-custom-code version of this pipeline assumes Konnect, and gateway-native enforcement assumes Kong's gateway.
What you get: The open-source project stays under Apache 2.0, with SDKs for Node.js, Python, and Go. Trigger.dev uses OpenMeter for per-millisecond compute billing, and the hosted service is SOC 2 Type 2 certified.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Kong's page lists 0.4% of billing volume (up to $250K) and $20 per million ingested events (up to 10M). Kong Konnect Plus pricing begins at $25 a month plus usage, and running the Apache 2.0 project yourself is free.
The trade-off: If you're not on Kong, you either adopt Konnect or self-host the project (with everything that word implies for your on-call rotation). Test the gateway-free path early if Kong isn't already in your stack.
Start from how you charge, because each tool here leans toward a different model.
Credits spent before the model call fires: Go with the runtime at #1, since the balance check and the hard or soft limit live in the request path while your billing system stays put.
A flat platform fee plus usage, on a startup budget: Flexprice's $99 Launch plan covers metering through Stripe collection, and you can grow into Growth when billing volume passes $300K.
Enterprise commitments with revenue reporting: Orb handles annual commitments, minimums, and drawdowns, then hands finance recognized and deferred revenue reports.
Usage pricing on data that can't leave your servers: Lago's open-source edition or Flexprice's Scale plan both run in your own environment, and Lago's Enterprise tier adds VPC and on-prem options.
AI products priced on what the models cost you: Amberflo ties token-level cost attribution to customer billing, as long as Stripe handles collection.
API or LLM traffic metered at the gateway: OpenMeter fits when Kong already sits in front of your services.
Whichever tool wins, the switch goes smoother in four moves:
Export raw events. Pull your raw usage events along with invoice history, and remember that Metronome's warehouse exports sit on its Custom tier.
Map pricing. Rebuild every rate card, commit, and credit grant in the new tool, and list anything without a clean equivalent before you promise customers parity.
Run parallel invoices. Bill at least one full period in both systems and diff the totals line by line before any customer sees a new invoice.
Cut over. Switch event ingestion at a period boundary, keep the old system available for disputes, and flip the in-product access checks once the first new invoice reconciles.
Do it in that order and the only surprise left is how much of limits_v2 you get to delete.
On this list, Lago, Flexprice, and OpenMeter publish open-source editions. Lago and Flexprice use AGPLv3 while OpenMeter uses Apache 2.0, and running any of them yourself puts upgrades and uptime on your team.
All six tools here support prepaid credits, and the real difference is where the balance gets checked. The runtime at #1 checks the balance in the request path before usage happens, while Orb, Lago, Flexprice, Amberflo, and OpenMeter draw credits down as part of the billing flow.
Migrate enough raw history to re-run at least one closed billing period in the new tool, and archive the rest in your warehouse. Check each vendor's backfill window before you plan the cutover, since Amberflo's docs, for example, allow backfills of up to 60 days.
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