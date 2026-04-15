Mexican golf has come to a new era. What was characterized by expansive resort courses and McMansion-like designs is currently being replaced by a much more classy affair. By 2026, most challenged golf destinations in the country will be integrating both the top-notch design and the harshest nature, and provide an experience that extends much farther than the standard 18 holes of a traditional round. Mexico has a whole new chapter in the history of luxury golf, and its outcome is incredible, all the way to the Pacific coast and the Caribbean shore.
In the heart of this change is a new type of destination: one that considers golf as an extension of a bigger life, rather than a sport. Being either a long-time player or a high net worth traveler desiring something entirely unique, exclusiveness, natural integration, as well as architectural brilliance are meant to define the best Mexico golf club experience in 2026. They are not merely playing areas; these are sanctuaries that have been created to suit individuals who require the finest.
At the pinnacle of the luxury golfing scene in Mexico is Mandarina Golf Club, which is situated at the heart of the Riviera Nayarit. It is not like any other golf destination; it was designed by renowned golfer and golf course architect Greg Norman. Mandarina has a unique 9/ + 1 short course design - a 10-hole challenge that presents the candidate with technical accuracy and provides them with the panorama of one of the most stunning ecosystems in the country.
The course is set on what is called the Flatlands, nothing more than a natural belly-strip, which lies between the mountainous Sierra de Vallejo and the Pacific Ocean. This environment gives a dramatic visual backdrop that varies with each hole. Gamers can navigate through tropical plants, fields of grass, and a shoreline landscape - all in one round. The design does not struggle against the land, but within the context of the land, it seems that every shot is a part of it.
One of the most thrilling trends in elite golf currently is the short-course format. This is why it is being adopted by the best players:
It offers a high level/difficulty and technical experience over a compressed timeline.
It enables playing more than one round in a day without any exhaustion.
It is about making shots and strategy as opposed to distance bragging.
It is an inbuilt part of the luxurious lifestyle where time is the luxury.
The ten-hole format of Mandarina is an ideal representation of such a philosophy. The design of Greg Norman requires precision and creativity, and the reward encourages the players to think over each strategy.
Elite golfers around the world are shifting away from marathon rounds and toward curated and high-quality experiences. The short course movement does not mean any leniency about golf going easy; instead, it is more about golf going deliberate. Classes such as Mandarina are first to make the transition, with layouts that are brief but full of challenge and beauty. It is turning out to be an excellent format among high-net-worth travelers who believe in excellence as well as efficiency.
Los Cabos has continued to be among the most popular golf destinations in Mexico, with such courses as Cabo del Sol and Quivira Golf Club. These locations are beautiful desert-meets-ocean, with a powerful design background. But they serve a greater market and do not feel the ultra-private, members-only feel that inculcates Mandarina.
The Riviera Maya has a fertile tropical landscape and golf courses such as the El Camaleon, where the PGA Tour is conducted in the World Wide Technology Championship. It is a global destination but more of a resort type experience than that which Mandarina can offer, which is more intimate and lifestyle oriented.
The real point of distinction that will be highlighted by Mandarina is that it has been integrated with two of the most well-known hospitality brands in the world, One&Only and Rosewood Residences. The residents and the guests do not go to play golf; they exist in a luxury ecosystem that comprises:
Global cuisine at all the world's restaurants of Carao and Alma.
An equestrian center that relates the guests to the land in a highly personal manner.
Could be used in private homes, where people wish to be permanently associated with this lifestyle.
Impeccable privacy and exclusivity, which is impossible with bigger resort destinations.
What has been created by Mandarina is more than a golf course. It is an all-inclusive heaven in which sport, nature, gastronomy, and culture combine with each other. The horseback riding program enables the guests to venture through the area on horseback. The food served in the restaurants carries on the great food tradition of the region. And the homes provide a permanent place of living in one of the most unique natural environments of Mexico.
The luxury golf market in Mexico is more appealing than it has ever been in 2026, but there is one place that stands out from the crowd. Mandarina Golf Club in Riviera Nayarit has changed the way of playing golf in Mexico. Inspired by Greg Norman and his creation of the 9+1 design, a stunning Flatlands backdrop, and a lifestyle ecosystem around One&Only and Rosewood, Mandarina is not the closest thing to a golf experience in Mexico, in the world. This is where the game really starts, and into this game the extraordinary set in.
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