The Ultimate Luxury Lifestyle Sporting Experience Is Coming to Missouri This Fall

For those who believe the finest things in life should include a front-row seat to great sport, Missouri is about to deliver something genuinely exceptional. The University of Missouri’s $250 million Memorial Stadium Centennial Project, set for completion ahead of the 2026 college football season, is introducing 2,000 new premium seats to Faurot Field in Columbia, among them 600 loge box seats, 260 mezzanine club seats, and 66 private suites, elevating game day in the heart of the SEC into a full luxury lifestyle occasion.

Groundbreaking took place in November 2024, kicking off what Missouri Athletics has called the largest facility investment in the program’s history. As Missouri’s sports culture matures into something that rewards fans at every level of engagement, from private heated rooftop suites overlooking Faurot Field to the digital platforms that keep the game day energy alive long after the final whistle, the state’s broader sports ecosystem continues to expand in compelling ways.

Fans looking to deepen their connection to Missouri sports beyond the stadium can do so with legal betting apps, allowing Tiger fans to add another layer of engagement to game day.