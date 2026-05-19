Sophisticated Casino Bankroll Strategies That Still Apply When Playing at Home

The idea of choosing between high and low volatility games has always been present in casinos, but the move to online games has made it easier for players to find the technical data that confirms the different levels. A highly volatile game generally offers larger prizes but may go through longer non-winning streaks too. Lower volatility means smaller but more frequent wins are usually claimed.

In physical casinos, players looking for lower volatility have tended to gravitate to games such as blackjack and baccarat, where the use of a solid strategy lowers the house edge to under 3%. Roulette is also suitable for a low volatility strategy when bets such as red or black, odd or even, are used.

Slots have traditionally been more difficult to evaluate in this way. Machines with a large jackpot can usually be classed as highly volatile, but in physical casinos, it’s not easy to spot the volatility level of other slots. The list of low volatility slot games in this casino reveals how easy it is to find this type of game online. With a variety of themes and features, these slots give different ways of playing with a more controlled type of budget.

Every slot machine has a random outcome, but if you look at the paytable on these low volatility games, you can expect to see more modest prizes. Large jackpots are more typically seen on highly volatile slots, where there is a greater chance of a big win, but you may have a longer non-winning streak before this occurs.

If you want to try high volatility slots, this video explains how they work, as a high-risk and high-reward option with potentially more extreme wins.