The Online Slots Everyone Keeps Coming Back To

Big Bass Bonanza isn’t as flashy as the previous titles. It’s a fishing slot with a simple bonus, and that has been enough to turn it into a whole slot family.

The appeal is very simple. You want a bonus. In the bonus, you want money fish to land. Then you want the fisherman to appear and collect them. That’s it. Anyone can understand the point after one round.

The best part of Big Bass Bonanza is how easy it is to feel the pressure during the bonus. When the screen is full of fish values and the fisherman doesn’t land, it hurts. When he lands at the right time and scoops up everything, it feels great. That small bit of suspense carries the whole game.

The Big Bass name is now bigger than the original slot. There are sequels, Megaways versions, seasonal versions, and slightly different takes on the same idea, but the original is still one of the most played slots.