The NFL Week 1 Matchups Worth Building a Weekend Around

Green Bay travels to Minnesota on September 13 for an NFC North matchup that immediately puts Kyler Murray’s new role under scrutiny. Murray won Minnesota’s starting job after joining the Vikings during the offseason, giving Kevin O’Connell a different type of quarterback to build around.

For fans trying to gauge how much that change alters expectations around Minnesota, see this week's NFL odds for the current spread, moneyline and total. The numbers provide a useful snapshot of how the Vikings are being assessed against a Green Bay team entering the season with its own questions around offensive continuity and personnel.

The matchup should reveal more than Murray’s comfort in the offense. Green Bay’s ability to contain his mobility, Minnesota’s protection and timing in the passing game will all help show how quickly the new setup is functioning under regular-season pressure.

Divisional familiarity adds another layer. These teams already know each other’s tendencies, which places more emphasis on execution than surprise. A strong Minnesota performance would immediately strengthen confidence in the quarterback change, while Green Bay gets an early chance to establish its place in a crowded NFC North race.