The World Cup Blueprint and the NFL's Global Future

The NFL is following the World Cup's playbook, turning international games from one-off experiments into recurring fixtures on the regular-season calendar. Where the World Cup distributes a single tournament across many cities and countries, the NFL is distributing the league itself, exporting selected high-impact games into new commercial territories one season at a time. The 2025 slate alone sent seven regular-season games to five countries, the most the league has ever played abroad. The logic behind the shift is the same one that powers the World Cup: global attention is worth more than geographic containment. Both properties now assume a mobile, connected audience that watches across time zones rather than filling a single home stadium. For the NFL, long treated as a purely American institution, that is a meaningful change in how the league defines itself. It is not trying to become global soccer. It is becoming something more specific, a domestically rooted league with a globally distributed presence, and the World Cup shows how far that model can stretch.