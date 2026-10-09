Luxury Casino Resorts and the Poker Rooms Built to Impress

Canada is hugely underrated when it comes to luxurious casino resorts. This country has 100+ venues, most of which offer elegant poker rooms and enriched experiences. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best luxury casino resorts in Canada and what makes their poker rooms rank among the best.
Starting off the list is the renowned Great Canadian Casino Resort, ranked as the largest gaming venue in the Greater Toronto Area. This venue features a luxurious hotel, a 5,000-capacity theatre, and free covered parking with around-the-clock video surveillance. Great Canadian Casino Resort also features 4,500 slot machines and 160+ tables, to play every table game, including Poker.
The $1 billion venue's poker room at the Grandstand Casino became fully operational in November 2023. It features 30 tables on an exclusively private floor and four tables in a semi-private area. This venue is open 24/7 and offers Texas Hold 'em and Omaha. You can also bag any of the three poker jackpots. Great Canadian Casino Resort is truly for those seeking an indulgent experience.
Caesars Windsor is another popular luxurious gaming venue in Ontario. This destination offers a breathtaking setting for playing poker because it sits directly on the Detroit River waterfront. The scenic waterfront trails and the sleek Augustus Tower also create a dramatic visual backdrop for visitors.
The gaming hall features 2,600+ slot machines and 90 table games. This venue also has a poker room located on the second floor. You can play on one of the 14 poker tables with friendly limits, starting at $3. The poker room runs frequent monthly tourneys to add some friendly competition to the game.
Elements Casino Brantford is one of the lesser-known venues on this list. This makes it a great destination if you want to enjoy some private poker moments. Located approximately 1 hour west of Toronto, Elements Casino delivers a steady flow of poker action all week long. The only drawback is that it has 14 tables, so you may have to join the wait list.
At this casino, you can play several poker variants, whether you prefer the timeless action of Texas Hold 'em or the high-stakes thrills of No Limit Poker. Players can also try their luck at one of the two Bad Beat jackpots, with the multi-destination option being available at multiple resorts. However, I didn't find any tournament options at the time of writing this article.
Offering up to five floors of gaming halls, Montreal Casino is Canada's largest land-based gaming venue. In fact, it's one of the largest worldwide. It features 25 electronic poker tables, 3,000 slot machines, and 115 table games. But what specifically sets this luxurious destination apart is the stunning atmosphere of Ile Notre-Dame and panoramic city views.
Casino de Montreal's poker room has eight live tables. Sadly, the private poker room was discontinued as of July 2024. The poker room sits on the upper floor of the building, so you must use the neon-ringed escalator to get to it. But keep in mind that most players and dealers state their bets in French. Thankfully, some dealers can translate into English.
Pickering Casino Resort is one of the newest gaming venues in Canada, having opened its doors in April 2023. Located east of downtown ON, this $500 million premier entertainment destination features a massive 96,000-square-foot casino. Inside it, you can find 2,200 slot machines and more than 90 live tables.
In January 2024, this operator launched its 18-table poker room located on the third floor. The luxurious room is open 24/7 and features 16 tables and two private high-stakes tables. This poker room also has tableside food delivery and a bar operated by The District, ensuring maximum entertainment.
This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning this venue. Casino Niagara is popular in Canada for offering a breathtaking view of Niagara Falls, creating a nonstop luxurious atmosphere. This venue provides memorable gaming entertainment with its 1,300 slot machines and 30 tables, including a poker room.
The poker room at Casino Niagara features 18 tables that allow high and low limits. But what stands out here is the availability of numerous poker tournaments. For instance, you can play the $550 Last Sunday of the Month Tournament or Wednesday's Tournament. The biggest drawback is the high No Limit rake. This poker room charges $7 for every 30 minutes of action.
These are the top luxury resorts in Canada to experience elite poker action inside state-of-the-art rooms. Other honourable mentions include Hard Rock Casino in Vancouver and CNE Casino in downtown Ontario.
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