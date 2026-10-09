Luxury Casino Resorts and the Poker Rooms Built to Impress

Starting off the list is the renowned Great Canadian Casino Resort, ranked as the largest gaming venue in the Greater Toronto Area. This venue features a luxurious hotel, a 5,000-capacity theatre, and free covered parking with around-the-clock video surveillance. Great Canadian Casino Resort also features 4,500 slot machines and 160+ tables, to play every table game, including Poker.

The $1 billion venue's poker room at the Grandstand Casino became fully operational in November 2023. It features 30 tables on an exclusively private floor and four tables in a semi-private area. This venue is open 24/7 and offers Texas Hold 'em and Omaha. You can also bag any of the three poker jackpots. Great Canadian Casino Resort is truly for those seeking an indulgent experience.