Beyond the Bet: How Canada's Casinos Are Becoming Luxury Lifestyle Destinations

Toronto offers the clearest example. Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, next to Woodbine Racetrack, was a roughly billion dollar project built around much more than gaming. It has a 400-room hotel, a steakhouse, a food hall and a 5,000-capacity theatre that marked its grand opening with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in May 2024. People who have never touched a blackjack table now know it as a concert venue, which is precisely the point.

Out west, the River Cree Resort and Casino near Edmonton is mid-way through a $200 million expansion owned by the Enoch Cree Nation. In June, the new hotel tower topped out at its 20th floor, and Global News reports the plans include more than 30 luxury suites, a pool with waterslides and over 40,000 square feet of event space. The target opening is 2027. It's hard to imagine a more direct statement that the future of the business is hospitality, with a casino attached.

Then there's Montreal, which has always done glamour with a little extra flair. The Casino de Montréal sits inside pavilions built for Expo 67 on Île Notre-Dame, so the architecture was never going to be boring. Loto-Québec is now adding the missing piece. As CTV News reported, the Crown corporation committed $150 million to a 200-room hotel on the casino grounds, and Germain Hotels was later picked to run it under its Le Germain brand, complete with a restaurant open to casino guests. A boutique hotel in a park on an island in the St. Lawrence? Not a bad place to lose track of time.