From Monte Carlo to Your Screen: The New Era of Luxury Live Casino Gaming

In every live dealer setup, the dealer is the heart of the game. At Evolution, training for dealers covers everything from game rules to camera presence, communication, and keeping the game flow smooth. Pragmatic Play also trains its dealers in both gaming skills and communication, which shows in how they perform.

In actuality, the roles of these human dealers are surprisingly close to other luxury service jobs. A competent dealer must be accurate without seeming rushed, welcoming without being pushy, and confident enough to keep things moving even when players get difficult.

VIP formats at casinos take this even further. For instance, Pragmatic Play’s Prive Lounge Baccarat limits the table to one player and allows special requests such as changing the shoe or even the dealer. If we’re to express this in practice, this is less like a crowded casino floor and more like a private dining room.