A national championship market concerns the eventual title holder. It covers a different achievement from qualifying for the playoff, becoming a conference champion or advancing through one particular round.

Fans exploring CFP odds can use that distinction to understand the teams listed in the championship market. The selection concerns the tournament's final outcome, while a weekly matchup concerns one game within the wider season.

That difference matters before the bracket is announced. A team can feature in championship discussions while its qualification route and potential opponents remain unresolved. Its listing does not establish a playoff seed or an official place in the field.

The committee's rankings serve another purpose. They evaluate teams for playoff selection and seeding, rather than presenting a sportsbook's championship market. Reading each in its proper context keeps the sporting discussion clear without treating either as a substitute for watching the games.