Super Bowl LVIII: Dynasty in the Making or Revenge Served Cold?

Much of the unknown rests on the Chiefs’ defense. One of the biggest questions right now is, how will they align to combat the Niners’ 21 personnel offense. It is hard to cover an offense that is so unusual and so versatile. San Francisco has used this style of offense, which is distinguished by its 2 running backs and one tight end, nearly 40% of the time, far more than any other team. The Chiefs’ defense has had success against other 21 personnel offenses, but not against teams that use it as often and effectively as the Niners.

KC will need its defense, which has won them games all year, to settle in quickly and find a solution before too much damage is done by an offense that has been close to unbeatable. Will the defense rely on its linebackers to cover open space or will it move away from its base defense, banking on its run protection and pass rush to stay solid? These decisions will fall on defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who will have to gauge what is working best in the first quarter of the game.

Another huge factor in the game is KC’s pass rush and their ability to collapse the pocket around Purdy and pressure him into tight situations. For a QB of his caliber, Purdy has some difficulty keeping the ball safe, and KC will look to exploit this, as well as San Francisco’s unreliable pass protection, to disrupt the offense early on.

On paper, the Niners have what it takes to beat KC. They are not just an offensive team - they have great defensive linebackers that can close off the middle of the field very well and deter the Mahomes-Kelce connection. But the Chiefs have a way of making great teams, like the Ravens, look like shadows of their regular season selves. For years, the Chiefs have exploited the weaknesses of their opponents and watched them collapse under pressure. Everything goes out the window when you play KC - as many opposing players and coaches have noted before, there is a certain unbeatable aura that surrounds them.