Essential Guide: Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024 Experiences

American Express Presents: Carbone Beach⏤ Major Food Group and American Express have announced the anticipated return of American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH. Taking place May 2 – 5, the star-studded “Supper Club on The Sand” features the best in delicious cuisine, curated by Mario Carbone himself, and elite entertainment, including an impressive list of surprise performances. This year’s event will feature a refreshed design in a brand-new location. The first two years saw performances by Andrea Bocelli, Lauryn Hill, Kygo, Diana Ross, Nas, Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes, Gipsy Kings, and Chloe Flower. Attendees included Super Bowl champions Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, David Beckham, LeBron James, Derek & Hannah Jeter, James Cordon, Kevin and Kate Love, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Bezos, Ken Griffin, Stephen Ross and more. Tickets available at CarboneBeach.com. Kate Bock, Mario Carbone, Kevin Love at American Express Presents Carbone Beach
The Miami Design District stands as a dynamic hub where shopping, dining, and art intertwine to create a vibrant cultural experience. Boasting a wealth of luxury boutiques and flagship stores, it's a haven for fashion enthusiasts and design aficionados alike. Beyond its retail allure, the district captivates with its galleries and striking open air installations, showcasing a diverse array of artistic expressions. Visitors can delve deeper into the art scene with complimentary access to the Institute of Contemporary Art and Museum Garage. Outside, they can explore installations including Nina Surel's monumental ceramic mural "Allegory of Florida" in Jade Alley, and the annual Design Commission by Lara Bohinc, "Utopia," which can be discovered throughout the neighborhood. In the Miami Design District, creativity knows no bounds, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking inspiration and immersion in the city's cultural landscape.
Museum Garage: Museum Garage is an innovative architectural project featuring a façade adorned with various artworks from different renowned artists. It serves both as a parking garage and an unconventional art installation, offering visitors a unique experience of blending functionality with artistic expression.
ICA Miami: ICA Miami is a renowned contemporary art museum known for showcasing a diverse range of contemporary artworks, hosting thought-provoking exhibitions, and fostering artistic dialogue through various programs and events.
Lara Bohinc’s ‘Utopia: Lara Bohinc's "Utopia" installation, commissioned by the Miami Design District in 2023, comprises four installations featuring organic, bulbous forms resembling cellular organisms, symbolizing a harmonious coexistence between nature and humanity. These sculptures, crafted from hand-painted cork in vibrant Miami-inspired colors, include outdoor seating, tables, oversized light sculptures, a centerpiece egg-form, and 900 egg-shaped birdhouses dispersed throughout the district,
Nina Surel’s “Allegory of Florida”: Nina Surel’s "Museum Garage Miami," is located in the district’s Jade Alley. The multi-part ceramic mural was kiln-fired to 2,160°F for over 20 hours and is crafted from sculpted porcelain, envisioning Florida as a goddess of feminine fertility.
During Miami’s Race Week on May 1st, Ross+Kramer, will host an exclusive VIP Opening Party for Erik Parker’s Full Coverage Exhibit. This showcase will be open to the public the following day, May 2nd. Anticipate a vibrant gathering of art collectors, artists, critics, and industry veterans.
Discover the epitome of artistic excellence at this pioneering blue-chip art gallery making waves in Miami Beach after its debut during Art Basel last year with Daniel Arsham. Dedicated to igniting the city's artistic growth, Ross+Kramer introduces fresh, immersive exhibitions every 6-8 weeks, guaranteeing an unparalleled experience during its first F1 debut with German-born American artist Erik Parker. Parker is renowned for his meticulously crafted and vibrant paintings, which juxtapose chaos and order, drawing inspiration from a plethora of American subcultures, including psychedelia, underground comics, and hip hop, while reimagining traditional genres like portraiture and still-life.
His new exhibit will be on display starting May 2nd.
The Art of Hip Hop is Miami’s hottest new cultural exhibition and world's leading destination dedicated to celebrating the creators behind Hip Hop’s visual identity. While rappers and DJs routinely attract the limelight, this concept focuses on the photographers, album cover artists, graffiti writers, and logo designers who helped create the Hip Hop genre as we know it today. After successful stops to Austin, TX for SXSW and Seoul, Korea for Urban Break, The Art of Hip Hop has landed a home in Miami to stay. Follow along on Instagram at @the.art.of.hip.hop.
Website: https://www.artofhiphop.com
Location: 299 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127
Reserve Miami Design District⏤ Exclusive Members-Only Club Opens to Public for F1 Week: April 29-May 5
Introducing Reserve Miami Design District, the epitome of luxury padel experiences in the heart of Miami’s cultural epicenter. Founded by Wayne Boich, the creator of America's leading padel lifestyle brand, Reserve, this new sports club just opened its doors this week; heralding a new era of refined athleticism, wellness, and style, as the premier members-only padel club in this esteemed locale.
In celebration of F1 Miami's return and the thriving sports culture in Miami, Reserve Miami Design District is opening its courts for public booking throughout F1 week (April 29-May 5). Non-members can reserve a court by emailing designdistrict@reservepadel.com. Court fees still apply.
Jaya at The Setai Nestled within the luxurious courtyard of The Setai Hotel, Jaya is an upscale Asian dining experience, led by Chef Vijayudu Veena. Jaya pays homage to diverse Asian cuisines, offering traditional dishes from the tandoor oven, wok curries, and Peking Duck, accompanied by nightly live entertainment. Jaya's signature weekend brunches include the Saturday Rosé Brunch with live DJ entertainment and a bespoke brunch selection, and Sunday Jazz Brunch ft. live jazz performances and endless Champagne & Bloody Marys.
Giselle Miami Boasting mystique and an undeniable sense of allure, this rooftop restaurant resides atop E11EVEN Miami, offering a stylish culinary retreat amidst breathtaking views of downtown Miami alongside a carefully crafted menu fusing Asian, Mediterranean, and Frenchinspired flavors.
Queen Miami Beach Experience the extraordinary transformation of the historic Paris Theater in South Beach as it welcomes Queen, a lavish two-story dining haven that breathes new life into the iconic Art Deco landmark. With its 21st-century Japanese-inspired grill, Queen honors the theater's storied past while infusing it with fresh vigor and an ingredient-focused culinary journey led by Chef Mitchell Hesse.
La Màrtola Recently debuted steps away from the Miami Design District, La Màrtola offers a seamless blend of European Rivierastyle dining with the allure and atmosphere of Europe’s most celebrated coastal regions. La Màrtola celebrates the simplicity of ingredients and the quality of coastal foods, through a creative lens into traditional flavors. The menu showcases the finest local and imported ingredients, featuring world-class Neapolitan pizzas from La Filiale; wood-fired meats, fish, and vegetables; an extensive wine list; and an exceptional gelato program curated by Italian master gelato maker, Simone Bonini. La Màrtola is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen With establishments in South Beach and Aventura, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen redefines the culinary landscape, setting the standard with its fresh and delectable Mediterranean cuisine. Launched in March 2021 by renowned Executive Chef Sam Gorenstein and Pura Vida Founder Omer Horev, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen not only pioneered the Israeli dining trend in Miami but sparked a culinary revolution. Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen is a chic and modern dining destination, offering a diverse kosher-style menu that invites guests on an unparalleled journey, capturing the essence of the Mediterranean in every delectable dish. Elevating the experience further, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen offers an exquisite selection of craft beers and wines, spotlighting regional boutique producers and emphasizing a curated focus on exceptional Israeli selections.
Chateau ZZ’s Located in a historic manor on Brickell Avenue in Miami, Chateau ZZ's is Major Food Group's first-ever Mexican restaurant. A collaboration between Major Food Group and Ken Fulk, Inc, this glamorous destination seamlessly blends old-world sophistication with modern luxury, offering a variety of transportive dining environments, a vast collection of rare tequilas, a stunning solarium, a vibrant bar and lounge, and picturesque gardens. The second level of Chateau ZZ's is private and features a collection of amenities available only to members of ZZ's Club.
ZZ’S Club Located in the heart of the Miami Design District, ZZ’s Club is a two-story Japanese restaurant and membership club, helmed by critically acclaimed global restaurant company, Major Food Group (MFG). Within the heart of the first-floor dining area lies a lush outdoor courtyard, now open to the public for lunch, where guests can indulge in a curated omakase sushi experience, with fresh seafood sourced from Tokyo and a large selection of Wagyu and Kobe beef. A true architectural wonder, opulently designed by the renowned Ken Fulk, ZZ’s Club reflects a playful yet glamorous environment, offering the highest caliber of cuisine, personalized hospitality, and unmatched amenities, all under one roof.
Carbone Miami Founded by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick, Carbone is one of the most celebrated Italian restaurants of the last decade. CARBONE draws on the great tradition of the midcentury, New York-style Italian restaurant, balancing modern ideas with a reverence for the past to create an experience that’s both familiar and thrilling. The original Carbone opened in 2012 in the heart of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Carbone has since opened locations in Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, Dallas, Doha, and, most recently, Riyadh.
Pura Vida Pura Vida is South Florida's iconic all-day cafe founded by husband-wife team, Omer and Jennifer Horev. The healthfocused eatery provides an extensive menu featuring clean, chef-driven salads, customizable with high-quality proteins, as well as wraps, sandwiches, bowls, and a selection of gluten-free and vegan sweet treats and much more. Since its inception in 2012, Pura Vida has evolved to include over 20 outposts throughout South Florida.
Contessa Miami Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of Northern Italy's legendary villas and estates, Contessa emerges as a refined yet unmistakably modern culinary sanctuary envisioned by MFG Co-Founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi. Nestled at the crossroads of art, culture, and fashion with the Miami Design District, Contessa stands as a two-story gem, exuding an ambiance of captivating sophistication. True to the essence of Northern Italian cuisine, the menu showcases a delectable array of meats, antipasti, signature pizzas—a novel addition to Major Food Group—and an extensive selection of artisanal gelato crafted in-house.
Sadelle’s At Kith Miami Design District Kith for Sadelle’s Miami offers the restaurant's signature menu items including its infamous brunch. Guests can look forward to Sadelle’s classics: bagels, sliced-to-order House Salmon, chopped salads, and world-famous French Toast and Blueberry Pancakes; but it also offers a variety of exclusive specialty breakfast sandwiches that pay homage to popular NYC ‘deli-style’ sandwiches culture. The sandwich menu is available only at the bar counter. Other notable menu highlights include a variety of cocktails, wine and beer, coffee, and more.
HaSalon Miami Located in the heart of South Beach, HaSalon has come to fame for its internationally acclaimed Israeli cuisine and nightly festivities since its inception in late 2020. Led by renowned Chef Eyal Shani, HaSalon’s menu offers bright salads, vibrant vegetable dishes, and satisfying pastas, along with show-stopping courses meant for sharing including many whole fish preparations, giant lamb kebabs, and steaks.
Sadelle’s Coconut Grove The enduringly popular New York institution, Sadelle’s is situated at the coveted intersection of Tigertail and Mary Streets, in the heart of Coconut Grove. With ample outdoor space surrounded by lush greenery, the Coconut Grove outpost is one of Miami’s best indoor-outdoor brunch spots, equipped with show-stopping bagel towers, meticulously chopped salads, sliced-to-order salmon, triple-decker sandwiches, and lively, refined style of all-day dining the brand is famous for. The concept, which first opened in downtown Manhattan in 2016, is a lifestyle as much as a restaurant: a breakfast-centric haven, power-lunch hotspot, and energetic dinner destination all in one.
Dirty French Steakhouse Dirty French Steakhouse has brought the finest meat and fish, sourced from the world’s most esteemed purveyors, with French influences and an irresistible flair for bold flavors to Brickell. Dirty French Steakhouse offers abundant raw bar selections, elegant seafood entrées, indulgent aged steaks, and an array of amazing sides—all executed to perfection. Its opulent, playfully irreverent, and entirely transportive space consists of numerous dining rooms, each boasting its own dazzling aesthetic.
The Bar at The Setai⏤ This stunning mother-of-pearl bar at The Setai features creative Asian-inspired cocktails and a chick ambiance that blends modernity and natural elements, making it the perfect spot for savoring expertly crafted libations or fine Japanese whiskey.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.⏤ Award-winning for its mixology, and famous for its innovative cocktails, lively atmosphere, and warm hospitality, this beloved bar is a top choice for locals and visitors seeking a vibrant cocktail-driven nightlife spot.
Bay Club⏤ Adjacent to Lucali, Bay Club offers a clandestine and dimly lit space with a full cocktail menu, rotating offerings from Lucali's menu, and even bar-size pizzas. It's quickly becoming a favorite spot for locals looking for a relaxed yet lively atmosphere to enjoy drinks in South Beach.
Night Swim Rooftop by Freehold Hospitality⏤ Situated atop citizenM Miami Worldcenter Hotel, across from the Kaseya Center, Night Swim Rooftop offers panoramic views of Downtown Miami, specialty craft cocktails, and a daily happy hour that runs from 4pm-7pm and Sundays, 12pm-close.
The Setai Miami Beach Hotel⏤ Celebrated as a premier symbol of global hospitality excellence, this 5-star oceanfront retreat combines the inviting essence of Asian hospitality with unparalleled personalized service, elevated dining experiences, and a rarefied level of comfort and luxury.
E11EVEN Miami⏤ This 24-hour ultraclub is the place to see and be seen by celebs any night of the week, boasting unrivaled theatrics, opulence, and service.
This year’s Miami Race Week E11EVEN Lineup:
Wednesday, May 1
Miami Race Week Kick-Off Party: E11EVEN X PLAYBOY Limited Edition Capsule Collection Release Party featuring DJ/Producer Cedric Gervais and Amémé.
Thursday, May 2
Soon-to-be-announced A-lister
Friday, May 3
50 Cent
Saturday, May 4
Soon-to-be-announced A-Lister
Sunday, May 5
F1 Closing party with DJ Afrojack
Tickets and tables are available as is an over-the-top Miami Race Week exclusive “Winner’s Circle” Package, priced at $111,000. Tickets are available at 11Miami.com and start at $50.