Essential Guide: Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024 Experiences

Museum Garage: Museum Garage is an innovative architectural project featuring a façade adorned with various artworks from different renowned artists. It serves both as a parking garage and an unconventional art installation, offering visitors a unique experience of blending functionality with artistic expression.

ICA Miami: ICA Miami is a renowned contemporary art museum known for showcasing a diverse range of contemporary artworks, hosting thought-provoking exhibitions, and fostering artistic dialogue through various programs and events.

Lara Bohinc’s ‘Utopia: Lara Bohinc's "Utopia" installation, commissioned by the Miami Design District in 2023, comprises four installations featuring organic, bulbous forms resembling cellular organisms, symbolizing a harmonious coexistence between nature and humanity. These sculptures, crafted from hand-painted cork in vibrant Miami-inspired colors, include outdoor seating, tables, oversized light sculptures, a centerpiece egg-form, and 900 egg-shaped birdhouses dispersed throughout the district,

Nina Surel’s “Allegory of Florida”: Nina Surel’s "Museum Garage Miami," is located in the district’s Jade Alley. The multi-part ceramic mural was kiln-fired to 2,160°F for over 20 hours and is crafted from sculpted porcelain, envisioning Florida as a goddess of feminine fertility.