Fellowship of Christian Athletes honors Felisha Legette-Jack with the Kay Yow “Heart of a Coach” Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA,, is proud to present Syracuse Women’s Basketball head coach, with this year’s Kay Yow “Heart of a Coach” Award.
Named for the late North Carolina State coaching icon Kay Yow, the “Heart of a Coach” Award is presented annually by FCA to honor a basketball coach who has exemplified biblical principles over the course of his or her career.
“Fellowship of Christian Athletes is thrilled to honor Syracuse University’s women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack with the Kay Yow ‘Heart of a Coach’Award,” said Shane Williamson, FCA President and CEO. “Coach Legette-Jack has used her influence as a coach for great Kingdom impact, and countless young women are changed being under her leadership.”
Coach Jack, a 1989 Syracuse University graduate and Orange All-American, has been coaching at the collegiate level for 20 years and has been the head coach of the women’s basketball team since March 2022. In her first year as a coach at Syracuse, she led her team to the quarterfinals of the WNIT tournament. In her second year, Syracuse women ranked No. 19 in the country with a record of 21-4.
Coach Jack’s astonishing record is nothing short of a testament to her faith. Coach Jack demonstrates her faith on a daily basis through her attitude, conversation and coaching style. She is open about her faith and is not afraid to share it. She shows love to each player regardless of how they perform and coaches with the heart, mind, and soul of her athletes.
“I am humbled to receive the Kay Yow Coach of the Year Award from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes,” said Coach Jack. “This is truly a full-circle situation from where we began our season when all that we had was faith. To receive this award is the culmination of persistence and faith to be great ... I accept this honor and to God be the glory, who is the head of my life.”
Coach Felisha Legette-Jack
In part of integrating faith-based ideals into her team, Coach Jack has allowed FCA to attend her practices, write and share devotionals, and pray with those within her program. She makes it clear that she desires to honor God in leading her program. She reads her Bible daily and spends time in prayer. Spending time and knowing the Word shows up in how she talks to her players and staff.
As a member of FCA, Coach Jack holds weekly meetings and prayer with an FCA staff person, recommends weekly FCA Huddles to her players, is willing to speak and share at FCA events, shares FCA devotionals from the campus director with her team, and is a strong advocate for the importance of FCA on campus.
Syracuse University FCA Campus Director, Rev. William M. Payne said, “Coach Jack not only serves her team, but other teams as well. She is a great encourager to her fellow coaches. She often brings student athletes who are struggling into her office to chat and encourage them. She is a great motivator and teacher and uses the Word of God to help others. Each day she spends time in the Word of God, prayer and listening to gospel music before her day begins. It is her goal to use her platform for Christ.”
FCA’sfor 2024 is “24/7,” based on Romans 15:13 (CSB): “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you believe so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” FCA reminds coaches and athletes that their identity and value are found in Christ rather than in their sport.
