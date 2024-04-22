Fellowship of Christian Athletes honors Felisha Legette-Jack with the Kay Yow “Heart of a Coach” Award

Syracuse University FCA Campus Director, Rev. William M. Payne said, “Coach Jack not only serves her team, but other teams as well. She is a great encourager to her fellow coaches. She often brings student athletes who are struggling into her office to chat and encourage them. She is a great motivator and teacher and uses the Word of God to help others. Each day she spends time in the Word of God, prayer and listening to gospel music before her day begins. It is her goal to use her platform for Christ.”