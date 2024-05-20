Xander Schauffele Wins 2024 PGA Championship for First Major Title

Xander Schauffele was able to avoid a playoff with Bryson DeChambeau- who had a scorching final round- by making a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the PGA Championship at 21-under at Valhalla on Sunday afternoon. The 30-year-old finished the final round scoring 65, which moved him slightly ahead of DeChambeau, who finished with 64.
Schauffele dominated the PGA Championship at Valhalla from Thursday’s opening round until Sunday’s closing round, becoming the sixth wire-to-wire PGA winner since 1994. This was just one of several records he broke on his way to the Wanamaker trophy and first major win.
The final moments of the PGA Championship were filled with drama as Schauffele, with a record-breaking score of 21-under-par 263 at Valhalla Golf Club, clinched victory with a 6-footer birdie at No.18. His shot from the fringe of the rough while standing in the bunker added to the tension. Still, the ball landed near the green, where he eventually secured his win.
“I was actually kind of emotional after the putt lipped in,” eigh-time PGA Tour Schauffele said as he was presented with the Wanamaker trophy.”
Though Schauffler dominated through his rounds and answered every call, the competition did not make it easy for him as the Sunday pressure intensified.
Bryson DeChambeau, a strong contender throughout the day, made a remarkable long birdie putt on the 18th to reach 20-under par, sparking celebrations on the final green. His hopes for a three-hole playoff were dashed, but his resilience and sportsmanship were evident as he returned to the field and congratulated Schauffler on his well-deserved victory.
Playing alongside DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland had his own chance to join the leaders in a three-way tie with a 20-under par. But he missed a crucial birdie with a three-putt bogey on the 18th hole. This left him in third place, and he dropped to 18-under to endthe evening. Hovland’s performance in that clutch situation was disappointing because he had six birdies in round 4, but it wasn’t enough, and he remained gracious in defeat.
1. Xander Schauffele: (-21) 62-68-68-65- 263
2. Bryson DeChambeau: (-20) 68-65-67-64- 264
3. Viktor Hovland: (-18) 68-66-66-66- 266
T4. Thomas Detry: (-15) 66-67-70-66- 269
T4. Colin Morikawa: (-15) 66-65-67-71- 269
T6. Justin Rose: (-14) 70-67-64-69- 270
T6. Shane Lowry: (-14) 69-69-62-70- 270
T8. Billy Horschel: (-13) 69-69-69-64- 271
T8. Scottie Scheffler: (-13) 67-66-73-65- 271
T8. Justin Thomas: (-13) 69-67-67-68- 271
T8. Robert MacIntyre (-13) 66-69-66-70- 271
Thomas Detry and Colin Morikawa finished tied for fourth at 15-under. Morikawa struggled throughout the event, only making one birdie on the 18th hole. It disappointed Morikawa, especially when he was tied for first to end his showing on Saturday and fell to fourth place. The 2020 PGA Championship winner missed many easy birdies close to five feet behind the hole but failed to capitalize on those situations.
Scottie Scheffler, who struggled yesterday and cost himself a chance to win two major championships in the same year, bounced back today and climbed up to the top 10. The Masters champion finished the tournament with seven birdies and 13-under after a remarkable 6-under round.
Through 8 holes, Hovland and DeChambeau were just one shot back of Schauffele, but it seemed Schauffele always had an answer. In the 9th hole, Schauffele was right on target, sinking his fourth birdie in the 9th, which moved him to 19-under to take a two-shot lead just like that.
With this close win by Scauffele, he silences all the doubters who questioned his ability to close out tournaments with his ability to close the deal in the clutch and receive the Wanamaker Trophy. Entering the event under scrutiny for his recent misses in close tournament games, Schauffele delivered a masterful performance at Valhalla.
Schauffele had been in the final group at the Players Championship and the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this season but failed to secure victories in either event.But, today, he came through each time DeChambeau or Hovland were making their run to catch him. It never seemed like they were in control. It always felt like Schauffele was in control because his ability to score in the birdies and his patience to get a good shot were keys to his victory.
“I just told myself, “This is my opportunity, and just capture it,” he added.”
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.