Xander Schauffele Wins 2024 PGA Championship for First Major Title

Schauffele had been in the final group at the Players Championship and the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this season but failed to secure victories in either event.But, today, he came through each time DeChambeau or Hovland were making their run to catch him. It never seemed like they were in control. It always felt like Schauffele was in control because his ability to score in the birdies and his patience to get a good shot were keys to his victory.

“I just told myself, “This is my opportunity, and just capture it,” he added.”