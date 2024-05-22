Timberwolves Stage Historic Comeback to Reach Western Conference Finals for First Time since 2004

Jokic finished with 34 points and 19 rebounds but struggled to shoot the ball efficiently, going 13-for-28 from the field and 2-for-10 on 3-pointers. The second star for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray, also struggled in the second half after he erupted for 24 points in the first half, which was the biggest reason why he had the defending champions up 15 at halftime. It was the third quarter when Denver went cold and looked like they ran out of gas because of how hard they played in the first half, and every basket was a tough shot.