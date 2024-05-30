2024 French Open: Novak Djokovic defeats Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Roland Garros

Djokovic, a 24-time grand slam champion, has had a challenging year in 2024, with struggles to find his rhythm. While his first-round performance at the French Open wasn’t his best, there were moments where he showed glimpses of his old self against Herbert. But, in reality, even though the scores were marginally close in each set, it never seemed like Djokovic would lose or wasn’t in control of the match. During the first few shots of the match, it was clear that Herbert wasn’t on the same level as Djokovic.