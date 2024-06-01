Celtics vs. Mavericks: Clash of the Titans in the 2024 NBA Finals

As this finals preview was deemed likely to happen, anticipation gripped the basketball world. It’s more than just a battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy; it was a clash of legacies, a collision of past and present. With narratives of former players facing their former teams, the stage is set for a revenge tour.

The biggest storyline fans are excited to watch is Irving and Porzingis facing their former teams. Irving was with the Celtics from 2017-2019, while Porzingis played for the Mavericks from 2019 to 2022. Both players had their issues on the team. NBA fans claimed that Irving lacked team chemistry and developed frustration with his teammates, leaving the team for nothing, and the city has hated him ever since.

Porzingis struggled to stay on the court for the Mavericks in the three-year tenure that he was with the team, always something that would get him injured, and every year, he had to play his way back to a healthy version of himself after devasting injuries. The questionable health of Porzingis led to the Mavericks trading him, and since then, the team has gotten better without him.

Additionally, there are stories to follow up on the coaching side of things. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, 35-years-old is the youngest coach to reach the NBA finals since Bill Russell won the title in 1969 for the Celtics as a player and coach. Mazzulla has a chance to win a championship as the youngest head coach in NBA history, which will help him, especially with all his talent on the team; it will be a failure if he can’t lead the team to a title again.

Like Mazzulla, it will be the first time Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd wins a title. Kidd, 51, won a title as a player for the Mavericks in 2011 and as an assistant coach for the Lakers in 2020. Kidd has done a great job coaching this team in just three years, and with all the stakes against him, he has made the Mavericks relevant in over a decade.

The former champion led his team to the Western Conference finals in his first year as the coach. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Mavericks improved their roster during the trade deadline and are now in a position to bring the city of Texas its second championship in over a decade.

While Irving won a ring in 2016, Doncic, Tatum, and Brown are still searching for their first ring. It will be intriguing to see if Doncic can win his first ring with the Mavericks or if Tatum and Brown spoil the moment for the Slovenian and win their first ring.