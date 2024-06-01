French Open: Dominant Djokovic Cruises Past Carballes Baena to Reach Third Round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic surged into the third round of Roland Garros Thursday morning with a straight-set victory over Roberto-Carballes Baena. The top-seeded Serb, aiming for his fourth French Open title and a record-extending 25th Grand Slam, showcased improvement in this round compared to the first round against Herbert. The 37-year-old broke his opponent's serve seven times and won 55% of his return points.



The path to Djokovic’s victory was not easy. The opening set was a battlefield, with each point fiercely contested as if the very clay of Roland Garros was at stake. Carballes Baena, ranked 63rd in the world, was doing everything he could to receive the Musketeers Cup, matching Djokovic shot for shot. However, Djokovic’s resilience and unwavering focus were evident as he weathered the storm and seized the opportunity to break at 5-4, where his aggressive baseline play and strategic maneuvering pushed Carballes Baena into making crucial errors.