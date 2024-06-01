French Open: Dominant Djokovic Cruises Past Carballes Baena to Reach Third Round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic surged into the third round of Roland Garros Thursday morning with a straight-set victory over Roberto-Carballes Baena. The top-seeded Serb, aiming for his fourth French Open title and a record-extending 25th Grand Slam, showcased improvement in this round compared to the first round against Herbert. The 37-year-old broke his opponent's serve seven times and won 55% of his return points.
The path to Djokovic’s victory was not easy. The opening set was a battlefield, with each point fiercely contested as if the very clay of Roland Garros was at stake. Carballes Baena, ranked 63rd in the world, was doing everything he could to receive the Musketeers Cup, matching Djokovic shot for shot. However, Djokovic’s resilience and unwavering focus were evident as he weathered the storm and seized the opportunity to break at 5-4, where his aggressive baseline play and strategic maneuvering pushed Carballes Baena into making crucial errors.
"I’m glad I came through the opening two rounds in straight sets,” Djokovic remarked post-match. “At the beginning of the set, I was challenged. He was playing very well, aggressive from the start. It took me some time to start swinging through the ball more loosely."
Novak Djokovic
Throughout the match, Djokovic was never unfazed when the pressure of the match intensified. Once again, the three-time French Open title winner outplayed his opponent in almost every statistical category, including a 72% win on the first, 62% on the second serve, 43 receiving points, and 49 serve points won. The range and touches were on full display, closing the door on any comeback or hope for Carballes to have a chance to win the match.
The turning point came in the first set. Having steadied his serve, Djokovic set up a crucial break point with a powerful overhead smash following a grueling 24-shot rally. He capitalized on this opportunity, securing the win in the first set 6-4, signaling a return to his dominant form. The crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier sensed the shift from the stands as Djokovic elevated his game.
Djokovic carried this momentum into the second set, jumping to a 4-0 lead before Carballes could get on the board. The Serbian’s precise ball-striking and experienced play left the Spaniard struggling to keep pace. This set ended in utter dominance; with Djokovic being in this situation countless times, his wise play gave him the advantage to take the set 6-1.
The third set followed a similar pattern, with Djokovic jumping ahead 5-1. Despite the efforts from Carballes Baena, Djokovic was too much to overcome. It showed on the court, and the people watching from home could tell that the better player won. He wrapped up the day with a 6-2 finish, staying at the top of the world to reclaim 25 Grand Slams, most in Tennis history.
“I was dictating play and doing things the right way,” Djokovic continued after the win. "I have to be content, of course. It can always be better; matches are only going to get tougher, which I'm looking forward to," he added, expressing his anticipation for the challenges ahead.’’
Novak Djokovic
The victory improved Djokovic’s Lexus ATP Head2Head record against Carballes Baena to 3-0, and he came through in clutch situations. After a closely fought opening eight games, Djokovic seemed to have found his rhythm in this match. The third set mirrored the second, with Djokovic maintaining his high level of play to close out the match in straight sets.
Post-match, Djokovic reflected on his season and motivations moving forward in the tournament. Despite not securing a title in 2024, his commitment to the process remains unwavering.
“In terms of my commitment to the practice weeks and sessions, that hasn’t gone down, to be honest,” he said. “I, you know, whatever my team and I agree on and whatever they want me to do, I do it.”
Novak Djokovic
After the match, the 24 Grand Slam champions spoke about his focus on significant titles and playing for his country.
“I’m focused pretty much solely on Grand Slams and Olympics this year and playing for my country,” he stated. “That’s something that drives me the most…But yeah, it is becoming a little bit challenging for me to push myself to be at the top of every tournament.”
Novak Djokovic
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.