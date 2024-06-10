Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest to win the Grand Slam on All Surfaces

PARIS -- A new name is etched in the annals of the men’s singles French Open history as Carlos Alacarz triumphed over Alexander Zverev in a heart-stopping match on Sunday morning. The 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 scoreline is a testament to the intense battle that raged on the clay courts of Roland Garros. The 21-year-old Spaniard was committed and focused, adding the Roland Garros title to his US Open and Wimbledon triumphs.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Alcaraz convincingly winning the first set, Zverev fighting back in the second and third sets, and Alcaraz dominating the fourth and fifth sets despite a leg injury. Each set was filled with breathtaking rallies and strategic plays, showcasing the skill and determination of both players.

Alcaraz's triumph at the French Open is a crowning achievement in his illustrious career. He stands shoulder to shoulder with legends like Jimmy Connors, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, but his feat is unique- he accomplishes it at a younger age. The match was a saga, lasting over three hours and testifying to both opponents' unyielding spirit and skill in each set. In the first three sets, Zverev took the lead, winning the second and third sets, and held a 2-1 advantage going into the fourth set.