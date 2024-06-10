Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest to win the Grand Slam on All Surfaces

PARIS -- A new name is etched in the annals of the men’s singles French Open history as Carlos Alacarz triumphed over Alexander Zverev in a heart-stopping match on Sunday morning. The 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 scoreline is a testament to the intense battle that raged on the clay courts of Roland Garros. The 21-year-old Spaniard was committed and focused, adding the Roland Garros title to his US Open and Wimbledon triumphs.
The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Alcaraz convincingly winning the first set, Zverev fighting back in the second and third sets, and Alcaraz dominating the fourth and fifth sets despite a leg injury. Each set was filled with breathtaking rallies and strategic plays, showcasing the skill and determination of both players.
Alcaraz's triumph at the French Open is a crowning achievement in his illustrious career. He stands shoulder to shoulder with legends like Jimmy Connors, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, but his feat is unique- he accomplishes it at a younger age. The match was a saga, lasting over three hours and testifying to both opponents' unyielding spirit and skill in each set. In the first three sets, Zverev took the lead, winning the second and third sets, and held a 2-1 advantage going into the fourth set.
“Congratulations to Carlos, third Grand Slam at 21 years old; you’re already a hall of famer, you’ve achieved so much, and you’re only 21 years old,” Zverev said after the match. “I love playing here, and I’ll be back next year.”
Alexander Zverev
The Germanian fought back in the second and third sets after losing the first. Alcaraz broke Zverev early in the first set, holding off multiple break points to win the first set 6-3. The third set was a battle, as both players were exchanging breaks, making it difficult for them to win. Alcaraz saved multiple break points and executed stunning shots, including a backhand down the line that brought the crowd to its feet.
Alcaraz dominated the set despite trailing 2-1 in the fourth set and playing through a right arm injury that required treatment. The three-time Grand Slam winner raced to a 4-0 lead before Zverev could respond. Zverev managed to break back, but Alcaraz closed the set strong, 6-1, forcing a fifth set.
In the final set, as shadows covered the court and the temperature dropped, Alcaraz didn’t let that faze him. He broke Zverev early and never looked back, sealing the victory 6-2. With the crowd at Phillipe-Chatrier fully behind him, Alcaraz delivered a masterclass in composure and skill.
Alcaraz paid tribute to his team and family for supporting and preparing him for the French Open.
“I know that everyone in my team has given everything to make me improve as a person and player,” Alcaraz said. “My family are here -- my mum, dad, brothers -- it’s amazing having you here supporting me, but when you are not here supporting me, I know you are at home supporting me.”
Carlos Alcaraz
The French Open between Alcaraz and Zverev wasn’t just a typical match; it was a showcase of two of the best players showcasing their physical prowess and mental fortitude. Alcaraz’s ability to stay composed under pressure on the biggest stage was remarkable; even when facing an arm injury, he took control of the match.
Despite the loss, Zverev played a significant role in making the final memorable. His powerful serves and forehands kept him in the match, especially in the second and third sets, when he seemed to have found a way to counter Alcaraz’s shot. However, many missed opportunities cost him the match, and Alcaraz was able to use Zverev’s mistakes to close out the match.
Alcaraz’s historic achievement at such a young age signals the arrival of a new era in tennis, one where he could dominate for years to come. At such a young age, Alcaraz’s career hints at a long and successful career ahead. As he continues to develop his game, the tennis world eagerly anticipates his future performances and the possibility of him challenging the records set by the sport's greatest players.
