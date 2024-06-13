When is The Boys Season 4 Coming Out? Today on Prime Video!

The Boys are back, and this season they’re facing a whole new world order. Victoria Neuman is rising to power, seemingly under Homelander’s control. With time running out, Billy Butcher is forced to make a choice: find a way to work with The Boys or watch the world burn.

Expect the usual dark humor, brutal action, and shocking twists that The Boys is known for. This season promises new challenges with even more Supes running amok and an increasingly corrupt political landscape.

No spoilers here, but you won’t want to miss the tense relationship between Butcher and Hughie. Can they put aside their differences for the greater good? And what about the ever-growing threat of Homelander? Will anyone be able to stop him? Familiar faces return, and new characters are introduced, shaking things up in unpredictable ways.