When is The Boys Season 4 Coming Out? Today on Prime Video!

That's right, the highly anticipated fourth season of The Boys premiered today, June 13th, on Prime Video. Fans of the gritty, darkly comedic superhero series can rejoice as the first three episodes—"Department of Dirty Tricks," "Life Among the Septics," and "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying"—dropped all at once, promising an explosive start to the season.
The Boys are back, and this season they’re facing a whole new world order. Victoria Neuman is rising to power, seemingly under Homelander’s control. With time running out, Billy Butcher is forced to make a choice: find a way to work with The Boys or watch the world burn.
Expect the usual dark humor, brutal action, and shocking twists that The Boys is known for. This season promises new challenges with even more Supes running amok and an increasingly corrupt political landscape.
No spoilers here, but you won’t want to miss the tense relationship between Butcher and Hughie. Can they put aside their differences for the greater good? And what about the ever-growing threat of Homelander? Will anyone be able to stop him? Familiar faces return, and new characters are introduced, shaking things up in unpredictable ways.
Familiar faces return alongside new characters who will shake things up in unpredictable ways. The cast includes returning stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Tomer Capone, Chase Crawford and more.
Fans of Frenchie, played by Tomer Capone, will notice his conspicuous absence in the official trailer, sparking speculation about his role this season. Should fans be worried, especially about the introduction of Soldier Boy’s replacement, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan?
In our exclusive interview with Tomer Capone, we delve into the man behind the Frenchie character and his personal journey, all without giving away any spoilers. Tomer offers fascinating insights into his experience portraying Frenchie and his unique approach to acting. Fans will definitely want to tune in to get to know the actor better and see what the future holds for the tech-savvy member of The Boys. So, grab your popcorn and start watching to uncover Frenchie and The Boys' future!
There's been speculation about the potential introduction of Black Noir's origin story this season. Given how the The Boys comics are known for their outrageous content, it will be fascinating to see how much of that makes it into the show.
With all this in mind, season 4 of The Boys promises to be an explosive and unforgettable ride. Buckle up, and get ready to stream!
For more in-depth coverage, including our interview with Tomer Capone, visit our Entertainment Section. Happy streaming!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.