Zaccharie Risacher: The NBA’s Rising Star with a $57.2 Million Rookie Contract

Zaccharie Risacher, the Atlanta Hawks’ number-one overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, is poised for a promising career with a lucrative $25.8 million guaranteed contract over his first two years.
The 19-year-old small forward, who demonstrated his illusive skills in France, joins the NBA’s elite with high expectations and substantial financial backing. His impressive journey from playing for the basketball club JL Bourg-en-Breese to the pinnacle of the NBA draft underscores his potential to become one of the league's brightest young talents.
Zaccharie Risacher’s breakout moment came while playing in the French professional league. His standout performance in the 2023 season, where he averaged 10.1 points and four rebounds per game, drew significant attention and interest from scouts and basketball analysts.
Risacher also joined the youth academy of ASVEL Basket, one of France’s premier basketball clubs. ASVEL, owned by four-time champion Tony Parker, provided an excellent environment for Risacher to develop and grow his game. Here, he received top-tier coaching and guidance against some of the best young talents in Europe.
Risacher’s participation in the Addidas Next Generation Tournament also played a crucial role in his rise to fame. He competed in a tough league against the best young talents in Europe, which the NBA's superstars have described as tougher than the NBA.
NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines last season when he said European basketball is “way harder” than the NBA.
Risacher was born in Spain on April 8, 2005, but grew up in France, where he began his basketball journey. Standing at 6’9, Risacher developed into a versatile small forward capable of defending every position on the floor. With long arms and athleticism, the number one overall player in the draft should have a successful rookie season and a bright career ahead of him.
His shooting, ball-handling, and defensive prowess are the biggest reasons why NBA scouts and teams were highly interested in him. At 6’9, the only issue that Risacher has in his game is his weight. The French star weighs 200 pounds, which is relatively small as a small forward in the NBA.
His father, Stephane Risacher, was also a professional basketball player who provided Zaccharie with early exposure to the sport. His early development, marked by his father’s mentorship, led him to join various youth leagues and basketball camps in France, where he honed his skills and built a foundation in the sport.
His talent quickly became evident, and he started getting attention for his play on and off the court.
The 2024 NBA Draft featured a competitive selection process, with Risacher and his fellow Frenchman, Alex Sarr, as the leading contenders for the top picks. Ultimately, the Atlanta Hawks chose Risacher as the number one overall pick, while the Washington Wizards picked Sarr. It was the first time in NBA history that two Frenchmen were selected as the number one and second pick in the draft, with five more Frenchmen being selected in the first round.
As the top pick, Risacher secured a well-paid rookie contract, which includes $25.8 million over the next two years and $57.2 million in total after the two years are over, according to . If Risacher lives up to his potential, he will be eligible to sign his first significant contract extension after four seasons and a max contract worth up to $100 million.
His salary for the 2024-25 season is approximately $12.6 million, and his total contract value could potentially reach $57.2 million over four years if the team exercises its options for the third and fourth seasons.
Risacher’s rookie contract places him among the highest-paid newcomers in the NBA, slightly exceeding the deal signed by last year’s number-one pick, Victor Wembanyama. If Risacher continues to perform well in his NBA tenure, he will be eligible to negotiate his first contract extension after his third season, which could significantly increase his earnings.
Growing up, Zaccharie often accompanied his father to games and practices, absorbing valuable lessons and insights into professional sports. This early exposure fueled his passion for basketball; his father taught him how to become a professional basketball player.
Outside of basketball, Zaccharie enjoys spending time with his family and friends. His upbringing in France, known for its rich culture and emphasis on family values, has shaped him into a well-rounded individual.
He values the time spent with his loved ones and engages in activities that allow him to relax and recharge from the court. Outside the court, it’s unaware of what he does for fun other than spend time close to his family, as his personal life is private other than basketball.
As of now, Zaccharie has kept his relationships private. There have been no public announcements or social media posts of him with a significant other. This discretion is common for young athletes in the early stages of their careers, who often prefer to focus on their professional development and maintain privacy in their personal lives.
Zaccharie Risacher’s journey from playing in France to becoming the number-one pick in the 2024 NBA draft is a testament to his skill and potential. With a rookie contract guaranteed to pay him $57.2 million over the next two years, Risacher is poised to become one of the league’s exciting and rising stars, with the opportunity to further develop in the NBA.
His future is bright, and it’s time for the NBA to experience the rise of International stars taking over the league in the foreseeable future. This upcoming season will determine his long-term impact and earning in the NBA for years.
