Chris Stuckman: From Amateur Filmmaker to YouTube Sensation and Now, Praised Director

Chris Stuckman is a name that has become synonymous with his insightful film criticism on YouTube, and now he has embarked on a new chapter in his career: directing his first feature film, “Shelby Oaks.”
This journey from reviewing movies in his parents' house on YouTube to becoming one of the well-known film critics on YouTube and in the film industry to becoming a filmmaker is a testament to Stuckman’s talent and love for cinema.
Stuckman has been discussing movies on YouTube for over a decade and has grown his platform to more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube, one of the most successful film critics on the social media platform. This profile will explore Stuckman’s rise in the digital age, its impact on the film community, and its exciting transition into filmmaking.
What started as a hobby quickly grew into a successful full-time career, with his deep understanding of films and building a substantial following with creativity and entertainment that he always brings in his videos.
Chris Stuckman was born on April 15, 1988, in Akron, Ohio. From a young age, Stuckman exhibited an interest in storytelling and filmmaking. After watching “Signs” (2002), directed by M. Night Shyamalan as a teenager, he fell in love with movies and that was the transition he took to study and review films.
After watching Signs, his love for cinema began with using a simple home video camera, which he used to create short films with friends. These early experiences were crucial in developing his understanding of cinematography and different aspects of filmmaking, even though he was a kid.
After graduating high school, Stuckman briefly attended college but found out that the traditional educational path didn’t align with his creative aspirations. Instead, that is where he chose to review movies beginning in 2009 to now where it would eventually lead him to the successful career he has now.
Chris Stuckman launched his YouTube channel in 2009, driven by a desire to share his movie reviews and opinions on the world's biggest films of the year. His engaging personality, coupled with in-depth and balanced film critiques, quickly garnered a loyal and respected following to his channel.
Stuckman’s reviews are known for their thoroughness and detailed analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of each film, providing viewers with a well-rounded perspective who are interested in watching the movie.
As a subscriber for many years, Stuckman didn’t just stick to reviews on his channel. He expanded his content to include an analysis of old films that viewers may have not seen before and his synopsis caught the eyes of viewers.
His creativity in his content is what made his channel grow, from making holiday specials, where he would review Christmas movies, Halloween specials, and Hilariocity videos where he would poke fun at what a film silly and funny.
Stuckman’s ability to connect with his audience and his genuine love for movies set him apart from other critics.
As his subscriber count continued to grow, so did the scope of his content. His ability to talk about any movie genre made his channel successful because it helped him grow a variety of movie fans worldwide.
He expanded his content to include an analysis of beloved franchises and even personal stories about his experience with movies. This diversification helped solidify his status as a trusted voice in the film community.
Stuckman’s influence extended beyond YouTube with the release of his book, “The Film Buff’s Bucket List: The 50 Movies of the 2000s to See Before You Die.” The book solidified his position as a knowledgeable film critic and gave fans classic films that they probably had not seen and recommended them to watch it.
Despite his success as a film critic and YouTuber, Stuckman never lost sight of his teenage dream: becoming a filmmaker. His deep understanding of film, honed through years of critique, laid a solid foundation for his directorial ambitions.
This transition culminated in his directorial debut with “Shelby Oaks,” a horror film that he’s been working on for the last two years. The film is centered around the mysterious disappearance of a paranormal investigator and a group called the Paranormal Paranoids.
The film’s production was funded through a highly successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $1.39 million in under a month to fund the movie with the necessary equipment and budget used to film the movie in different locations.
The movie was released this past Saturday at the Fantasia Festival, where many supporters of Stuckman’s journey to making this movie were present at the festival and film critics who gave their thoughts on the film afterward.
The 36-year-old is married to Samantha Liz Stuckman. The couple’s relationship has been a cornerstone of his personal and professional life, often showing her in his YouTube videos and on Instagram.
The couple got married in 2014, and her support has been crucial, especially during the transition from being a YouTube critic to directing his first feature film.
Chris Stuckman and Samantha welcomed their children in 2021, two twin boys who their very proud to have in their lives. They share their lives with their pets, which they often mention and showcase on social media. The couple shared a video talking about their next journey to becoming parents and showed a picture of their two twin boys together in a YouTube video three years ago.
The stability and encouragement from his wife and close friends have allowed him to take bold steps, such as transitioning from film criticism to filmmaking
Chris Stuckman’s journey from a YouTube film critic to a feature film director is inspiring for aspiring filmmakers and content creators. His story demonstrates the power of passion, dedication, and the willingness to never get comfortable and evolve and pursue one’s dreams.
Stuckman's transition into filmmaking also signals a broader trend in the entertainment industry, where digital content creators are increasingly stepping into traditional media roles. It's especially common now that anyone can direct a film as long as they have a camera and understand the technical requirements to edit and film.
Stuckman doesn't have a bachelors or masters degree in film, but yet he's already directed his first feature film just by knowing the requisite requirements for using a camera.
His success exemplifies the dynamic nature of the film industry and the new opportunities that digital platforms can offer.
As “Shelby Oaks” nears its release, the film community eagerly anticipates the next steps in Stuckman’s cinematic journey.
Chris Stuckman’s rise from a dedicated YouTube film critic to an emerging film director embodies the modern cinematic journey. His insightful reviews have not only enriched the film community but have also paved the way for his creative endeavors in filmmaking. “Shelby Oaks” stands as a testament to his talent, perseverance, and deep love for cinema.
As he continues to grow and evolve as a filmmaker, Stuckman remains a significant figure in both the world of film criticism and filmmaking, inspiring many with his journey.
