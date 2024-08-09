Dominic Lobalu: Running Toward a Dream, Racing for Refugees Worldwide
In the captivating realm of athletics, stories of resilience, determination, and triumph over adversity often emerge, inspiring audiences worldwide. One such story is that of Dominic Lobalu, a name that has become synonymous with endurance and an unyielding spirit. Originally from South Sudan, Lobalu's journey from a war-torn region to the global stage of athletics epitomizes the profound impact of perseverance and the human spirit's capacity to overcome formidable challenges.
From South Sudan to the World Stage
Dominic Lobalu’s early life was marked by hardship. Orphaned at the age of nine due to the ravages of the Second Sudanese Civil War, he and his four sisters fled their home in Chukudum to seek refuge in Kenya. Residing in the Kakuma Refugee Camp, young Lobalu found solace and purpose in running. At fifteen, his talent caught the eye of Tegla Loroupe, a renowned Kenyan long-distance runner, who invited him to join the Athlete Refugee Team (ART). This invitation marked the beginning of Lobalu's ascent in the world of athletics.
Rising Through the Ranks
Lobalu’s international debut came in 2017 at the World Relays in the Bahamas, where he and his teammates finished seventh in the 4x800 meters relay. His journey continued with a notable performance at the 2018 African Championships, where he competed in the 5000 meters race. However, it was his participation in the 2019 Harmony Geneva Marathon that would change his life trajectory. Opting to seek asylum in Switzerland rather than return to Kenya, Lobalu took a bold step towards securing a future in competitive running under more stable conditions.
A New Chapter in Switzerland
Settling in Switzerland, Lobalu's athletic career flourished under the guidance of Swiss coach Markus Hagmann. This partnership proved to be a turning point. In 2022, Lobalu clinched his first major victory at the Stockholm Diamond League, triumphing in the 3000 meters race and defeating world-class athletes, including the half-marathon world champion, Jacob Kiplimo. This victory was not only a personal achievement but also a testament to his potential and resilience.
The Struggle for Recognition
Despite his successes, Lobalu's journey was fraught with bureaucratic challenges. His status as a refugee complicated his eligibility to compete in international championships. Although he represented Switzerland in national competitions and set records, his participation in global events was initially barred. The turning point came in 2024 when World Athletics finally granted him the right to represent Switzerland in international competitions, a decision that came just in time for the European Athletics Championships in Rome. There, Lobalu's prowess shone brightly as he secured a bronze medal in the 5000 meters and a gold medal in the 10000 meters, cementing his status as a top-tier athlete.
To Chase a Dream - Short Film About Dominic Lobalu
Lobalu's journey and struggles are poignantly captured in On's short film, "To Chase a Dream," the third installment in the acclaimed 'Dream Together' series. This film revisits his story, picking up from where the On feature film "The Right to Race" left off in 2023, documenting his rise from a refugee to a champion, and underscores the profound impact of support and mentorship in his life. The film highlights not only his athletic achievements but also the emotional and psychological battles he faced. As Lobalu poignantly reflects in the film...
“I don’t feel bad when people tell me that I have no home country. It’s true that I am a refugee. But when I put on my shoes and run, there is one thing I think about. How is my story going to end?”
A Home in Switzerland
Lobalu's narrative is not just about personal achievement; it’s also about finding a sense of belonging. In Switzerland, he found not just a mentor in Markus Hagmann but also a community that embraced him.
“The people here have so much love for me, even though what I am doing is too little to deserve their love for a stranger like me. When I am here, I feel like I am in my homeland and it’s a place I call home,” says Lobalu.
This sentiment is echoed in his performances, where he runs not just for himself but for the people who have supported him.
Living the The Olympic Dream
Now, during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lobalu competes as part of the Refugee Olympic Team, an opportunity he regards with immense gratitude and pride. He is poised to become the first Refugee track athlete to ever win an Olympic medal, as he advances in to the 5000m final on Saturday. He states prior to the Olympics...
“I am very happy to compete at the Olympic Games and I thank the IOC for the opportunity to do so. It's a dream come true for me. I am very grateful to all the people who have accompanied me on my journey who believe in me. I know where I come from – and where I belong. In Paris, I will be running for all the refugees in the world but also with Switzerland in my heart. It's where I finally feel at home,” he states.
The Essence of Resilience
Dominic Lobalu's story is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit. His journey from a refugee camp in Kenya to the grand stage of the Olympics exemplifies the transformative power of hope, determination, and support. As he prepares for the Olympics, the world watches in anticipation, inspired by a story that transcends borders and speaks to the universal pursuit of dreams.
In "To Chase a Dream," we see not just an athlete but a symbol of perseverance and hope. Dominic Lobalu's story is a testament to the fact that with resilience, mentorship, and community support, even the most daunting obstacles can be overcome. His journey continues to inspire and will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the world of athletics and beyond.
