Dominic Lobalu: Running Toward a Dream, Racing for Refugees Worldwide

Dominic Lobalu's story is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit. His journey from a refugee camp in Kenya to the grand stage of the Olympics exemplifies the transformative power of hope, determination, and support. As he prepares for the Olympics, the world watches in anticipation, inspired by a story that transcends borders and speaks to the universal pursuit of dreams.

