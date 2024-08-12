Team USA Clinches Fifth Consecutive Olympic Gold in Thrilling Victory Over France

A thrilling gold medal round that was highly entertaining and competitive saw the culmination of the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA’s men’s basketball team securing their fifth consecutive gold medal, defeating France 98-87.

The gold medal round was a game highlighted by NBA superstars Kevin Durant, Lebron James, and Stephen Curry, arguably the three best players in this generation showcased their experience and unmatched talent to win the gold medal.

While France, bolstered with the young talent behind rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, put up a fierce fight, it was the seamless execution and clutch performance led by Steph Curry who scored 24 points. Curry splashed four three-pointers in the final 2 minutes of the fourth quarter and finished the game with eight three-pointers to capture his first gold medal.