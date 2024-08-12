Team USA Clinches Fifth Consecutive Olympic Gold in Thrilling Victory Over France

A thrilling gold medal round that was highly entertaining and competitive saw the culmination of the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA’s men’s basketball team securing their fifth consecutive gold medal, defeating France 98-87.
The gold medal round was a game highlighted by NBA superstars Kevin Durant, Lebron James, and Stephen Curry, arguably the three best players in this generation showcased their experience and unmatched talent to win the gold medal.
While France, bolstered with the young talent behind rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, put up a fierce fight, it was the seamless execution and clutch performance led by Steph Curry who scored 24 points. Curry splashed four three-pointers in the final 2 minutes of the fourth quarter and finished the game with eight three-pointers to capture his first gold medal.
From the opening tip, Team USA approached the Paris Olympics with a clear game plan. Recognizing France's strength and home-court advantage, the American squad focused on playing to their strengths: sharp perimeter shooting, tight defense, and leveraging their experienced players in the game's closing moments.
Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter of all time. He was salivating for this moment to hold the gold medal in his hands and become a world champion in the Olympics. Curry was thinking about this two years ago, after winning his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. The only thing left to garner up his basketball resume was an Olympic gold medal.
But, even though Curry’s hot shooting outburst in the final minutes was the biggest reason for the USA winning the gold, it was also Lebron James and Kevin Durant who came to set the tone for the USA’s win over France.
Lebron James brought what he always brings to the court, his versatility and leadership, guiding his teammates through crucial moments and making pivotal plays on both ends of the floor. His experience as a three-time gold medalist allowed him to remain calm under pressure, particularly when France closed the gap in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Durant, who has now scored the most points ever for the Olympic team and won the most gold medals with four in the Olympics, delivered yet another stellar performance. His ability to score from virtually anywhere on the court made him a constant threat anytime he touched the ball.
France, led by rising star Victor Wembanyama, put up a formidable fight against the USA basketball team despite being underdogs in the gold medal round. Wembanyama has quickly become one of the most exciting young talents in the NBA and is being compared to Lebron James as the best rookie.
The rookie of the year showcased his skills on the big stage, leading France to the gold medal and scoring 26 points to keep France within striking distance throughout the game. However, the USA’s talent and experience were just too much for Wembanyama and the rest of his teammates to overcome, falling short of a gold medal.
The American squad’s defensive pressure and ability to execute under pressure were key factors in their victory. Even as France attempted a late-game comeback, Curry’s clutch shooting and James’ leadership ensured that Team USA stayed in control.
This gold medal marks Team USA’s fifth consecutive Olympic victory in men’s basketball, further cementing their legacy as the dominant force in the sport. The performances of Curry, Lebron, and Durant were not just about winning another gold but continuing the excellence and leadership for the future superstars that Team USA is known for.
As the team celebrates this victory in the heart of Paris, it’s clear that their success is a blend of talent, strategy, and commitment to maintaining the highest standards—both on and off the court.
For these athletes, who are not only sports icons but also symbols of luxury and success, this gold medal is yet another chapter in their illustrious careers, reminding the world why they are the best of the best.
The gold medal round against France was more than just a game; it was a battle of the Titans. The last two games that USA played against Serbia and France to win the gold medal had an average viewership of 19.5 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, according to the , while the NBA finals averaged 12.2 million views, the lowest in three years.
This game averaged more viewership than the 2024 NBA finals between the Mavericks and Celtics. Many NBA fans argued that the Olympics were far more entertaining than the NBA finals because of the matchups that we got to see and the players were allowed to play more physical.
Unlike the NBA finals, which is a best-of-seven series, the Olympic basketball tournament is a single-elimination tournament that makes it more compelling because every game is a do-or-die, which increases the drama and intensity. One bad game can end a team’s hopes of winning gold, making each match highly consequential and thrilling.
The Olympics attract a broader and more diverse audience than the NBA finals and the NBA in general. Many people who might not follow the NBA closely tune into the Olympics to support their country, making the event a more universal and culturally significant experience.
The worldwide viewership and the chance to see athletes compete in a variety of sports also contribute to the overall entertainment value. While the NBA finals also have their share of drama, the Olympic Games often deliver a wider range of emotional highs and lows.
As the world looks ahead to the 2028 Summer Olympics, all eyes are on Los Angeles, the next city to host what promises to be a landmark event. Scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 30, 2028, these games will mark the third time the City of Angels has hosted the Olympics, following the 1932 and 1984 editions.
Los Angeles is no stranger to the Olympic spotlight, and its selection as the city to host the 2028 Olympic Games brings a sense of history and continuity. The city’s previous Olympics, particularly the 1984 Games, are remembered for their success and young team led by Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing winning their first gold medal in the City of Angels.
One of the standout features of the 2028 Olympics will be the use of Los Angeles existing venues and the Intuit Dome which is set to open this fall and will be the home of the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, California.
Some key locations that will be included in the next Olympics are the Sofi Stadium, Crypto.com Arena, and UCLA and USC Campuses. The Sofi Stadium opened in 2020, this state-of-the-art venue will host a variety of events, including soccer, and is expected to be a focal point of the games. The Crypto.com Arena, known as the home of the Los Angeles Lakers will likely be the key site for its men’s and women’s basketball games.
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics promises to be a spectacular celebration of sports, culture, and innovation. With its blend of historic venues, cutting-edge infrastructure, and commitment to sustainability, Los Angeles is set to deliver an Olympic experience that honors the past while embracing the future.
In the end, Team USA’s victory was more than just a win; it was a reaffirmation of their status as the premier basketball team in the world. As they celebrated their gold medal in the heart of Paris, the players not only added to their legacies but also continued a tradition of American basketball excellence that has dominated the Olympics for decades.
