The Royal History of Baccarat Games

Before the likes of Mikki Mase—the self-proclaimed “Baccarat King” who went viral following a tell-all interview in which he alleged to have earned over $32 million by playing across Las Vegas casinos—the centuries-old card game was associated with actual royalty. In fact, given its historical background, it’s safe to say that baccarat would not be the global sensation it is today if not for the royal patronage it received early on.
Although most monarchs today may not link themselves to the classic card game, many of their ancestors most definitely did. From Italy to France, then the UK, and eventually the rest of the world, here is a comprehensive look back on the royal history of baccarat and how it became one of the most influential and successful card games across the globe.
Although the real inspiration for baccarat has been lost to time, many believe that it was based on an old Etruscan legend. In this tale, a maiden was tasked to throw a nine-sided die that determined her fate. Rolling a high number would see her elevated, a middle number would have her remain in essentially the same station, and a low number would mean she’d be cast out into the sea. Card historians posit that this perception of the value of numbers is what the credited creator of baccarat, Felix Falguiere or Falguierein, worked off of.
It’s believed that Falguierein, a Roman citizen, developed the game between the 1400s and the 1500s. At the time, the game was called baccara, which is the Italian word for zero. This is in reference to the value of the tens and face cards in the game. In this original version, the gameplay was a little different than that of the three modern variations played today. For instance, the original baccara had four dealers, and each player could act as a banker at one point. The baccarat that we know today only features one dealer per table, and the house is also the banker.
It is not recorded how Falguiere popularized his card game, but what is known is that it soon became widely popular, eventually making its way to France through soldiers who were returning from the Italian Wars.
Baccarat made its way to France during the reign of King Charles VIII. A monarch often (rightly) villainized in history books, Charles VIII is perhaps best known for the numerous conquests he waged and the countless women he pursued. Following these, the French king is also famous for being felled, not by arrows or enemies, but by a lintel. Court documents at the time state that the king bumped his head on a decorative beam on his way to a , of all things. Those in card-playing circles, though, know that Charles VIII is notable for helping make baccarat more fashionable. In his courtly circles, the game soon became all the rage, although it was also referred to as Chemin de Fer. As other nobles and wealthy families began to pick up the game, the Italian bacarra was given the French pronunciation of baccarat—which has stuck to this day. Up until the 19th century, baccarat was almost exclusively played by well-heeled French nationals.
Given their close, albeit tumultuous, ties to France, England soon picked up baccarat at this time. Little information is given on how the English monarchs played baccarat, if at all, likely because the game was not yet legal. What is worth noting, though, is that in the late 19th century, an English royal was officially linked to the infamous “baccarat scandal.” In 1890, the Prince of Wales, who would later become King Edward VII, was called to testify in a slander case involving a gone awry. The complainant, an army officer and friend of the Prince, alleged that the other players in their card game had wrongly accused him of cheating and then spread this story to others. Interestingly, The Guardian noted that around this time, baccarat was already immensely popular in England, which is why news articles at the time decided to highlight the game in their coverage. If anything, this only helped further propel the game’s reputation, and all classes were soon playing it.
When we think of pastimes befitting those of noble birth, we often picture pursuits like . After all, we've previously noted that polo is often referred to as “the sport of kings.” Because its foundation is built upon excellent horsemanship and keen strategies, many royals who’ve been trained and exposed to these elements from youth are drawn to it. However, card games hold just as much sway among the monarchy. Since cards are easy to transport and play, they can be enjoyed by almost any royal at virtually any time. What’s more, they make for a discreet activity, which is perfect for royals who wish to have fun away from prying eyes. Aside from the abovementioned royals, other examples of blue-blooded card players include Marie Antoinette of France, Grace Kelly of Monaco, and Princess Diana. In written letters, Marie had told her mother that her evening routine included two hours of card games. Meanwhile, actress-turned-princess Grace Kelly was reported to enjoy playing gin rummy at family outings. In 1988, Princess Diana of Wales was named patroness of the 1989 World Junior Championships for bridge, given her affinity for the game.
Fast forward, and card games remain some of the most popular activities today. Baccarat, specifically, has evolved to become a leading casino game on various platforms. Following the development of house-banked games in Havana in the 1940s, most games now follow this approach. In physical casinos, baccarat is no longer reserved just for the wealthy, but they do typically retain a sense of exclusivity by setting higher minimum bets. Leading casino and hospitality provider MGM even reveals that baccarat is usually responsible for well over 80% of all casino profits. Apart from the sophistication and prestige of the game, many contemporary players are drawn to baccarat thanks to its favorable odds. Compared to other games, the house’s edge in baccarat is only around 1.06%.
Unsurprisingly, this card game has also successfully embraced digitalization. Gaming provider Thunderpick illustrates how there are many new and exciting ways to play . The most noteworthy of these is using cryptocurrencies to play as opposed to fiat currencies. An asset class with a market cap of over $2 trillion, cryptos are considered some of the most promising new financial diversifiers. Online, players can use various tokens, like Bitcoin, to make their their bets and receive their withdrawals. This makes them eligible for exclusive perks, such as faster transactions and special promotions, like membership to a VIP Club. Through this, players are privy to a VIP manager, higher betting limits, and faster withdrawals. Even online, some baccarat games are held in live rooms where highly-trained dealers in luxuriously decorated studios bring the same lux experience. Overall, this shows that baccarat has been able to retain its high-class sensibilities.
For the laymen, may be top-of-mind when discussing card games. This is understandable, given that it is more often featured on mainstream media channels thanks to its impressive viewership, massive tournaments, and significant prize pools. For instance, the 2024 World Series of Poker tournaments included a $12.1 million first prize. That said, when it comes to prestige and pedigree, no other card game comes close to baccarat and how it has preserved its sophistication from inception to modern-day.
