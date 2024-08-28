Touchdown in Miami: Where to Host Your Fantasy Football League

A cornerstone of South Florida dining since 1959, Flanigan’s is synonymous with good food, good drinks, and a laid-back, welcoming environment. With over 20 locations across South Florida, Flanigan’s has become a local favorite for both residents and visitors alike. Their weekend specials, offering up to 50% off all beer, wine, and liquor, make it a popular choice for game days. But the perks don’t stop there—Flanigan’s also offers daily specials, ensuring there’s always a reason to drop by, whether it's for their legendary Baby Back Ribs or another delicious deal. The warm hospitality and casual atmosphere make it the perfect place to kick back and watch the game with friends and family.