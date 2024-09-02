Greenwich Polo Club Spectacular 2024 Season Continues With Opening Match of the Prestigious East Coast Open

The iconic Greenwich Polo Club is in full force with its 2024 summer season, boasting an exciting lineup of Sunday polo match events.

The Greenwich Polo Club, one of the premier polo clubs in the world, hosted the first match of the East Coast Open between Teams Smithfield (players: John Klopp (Position 1, Rating A), Manuel Villamil (Position 2, Rating 5), Pablo Pieres Jr (Position 3, Rating 9) and Joaquin Panelo (Positon 4, Rating 6)) and Escape Aviation (Andrew / Max Gundlachh (Position 1, Rating A), Felipe Miguens (Position 2, Rating 5), Mariano Gonzalez Jr. (Position 3, Rating 7) and Ezequiel Martinez Ferrario (Position 4, Rating 7)).