Your Ultimate Taylor Swift Concert Weekend in Miami: Things to Do and Where to Dine

Miami is set to light up with more than just sunshine this October as Taylor Swift takes over the Hard Rock Stadium for a concert weekend (October 18th - 20th) that’s bound to leave “Swifties” enchanted. Whether you're in town for a once-in-a-lifetime performance or simply hoping to immerse yourself in the magic of Miami, there’s no shortage of things to do or places to dine that perfectly complement this unforgettable weekend. Here's your go-to guide for creating the ultimate Taylor Swift weekend experience in Miami.
Location: 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Dates: October 18th - October 20th
Event: Rad + Refined Swifties Pop-Up
Taylor Swift’s fashion is as iconic as her music, and now you can channel her signature style before the big show. Head over to the Rad + Refined pop-up at Fontainebleau Miami Beach for their exclusive ‘Swifties’ collection. From sparkly accessories to bold statement pieces inspired by her most famous looks, this pop-up is a must for fans looking to capture the essence of Taylor’s eras. Founded by celebrity stylist Jacqueline Rezak, Rad + Refined’s collection has been worn by the likes of Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, and even Taylor herself—making it the perfect place to get your concert ensemble ready.
Location: 2301 N Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Dates: October 12th - October 20th
Why not channel your inner artist and take part in a Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelet-making experience at Paradox Experience Miami? With any ticket purchase, you can drop in for a complimentary bracelet-making session, which runs throughout the week of the concert. Add a sparkling touch to your weekend by creating pieces reminiscent of the bracelets that have become synonymous with Taylor’s latest Eras Tour—perfect for wearing to the concert or sharing with new friends.
Location: 1825 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Dates: October 15th - October 22nd
Package: Wildest Dreams Package
Elevate your concert experience with the exclusive Wildest Dreams Package at Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach. Offering a chic poolside cabana, a bottle of prosecco, and a bucket of beers, this luxurious retreat is perfect for pre-concert relaxation or a post-show wind-down. For the Swifties looking to mingle, don’t miss the pre-concert party in the Backyard on October 19th, where you can create and swap friendship bracelets while vibing to her greatest hits. Room rates start at $500—worth every penny for those seeking the ultimate VIP experience during concert weekend.
Book your stay here
Location: 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
Date & Time: Friday, October 25th, 10:00 p.m.
Event: Laser Evenings: Taylor Swift Edition
Even after the final encore, the Taylor Swift magic doesn’t have to end. On October 25th, keep the excitement alive with a dazzling laser light show at the Frost Museum of Science. Set under the planetarium’s awe-inspiring 67-foot dome, the laser show features Taylor Swift’s biggest hits, creating a cosmic post-concert experience. From Shake It Off to Sparks Fly, the immersive event will have you reliving the concert energy in a completely new way—perfect for Swifties who just can’t get enough.
Reserve your spot here.
For those wondering where Taylor Swift might be dining during her Miami stay—or simply looking to indulge in Taylor-approved dining experiences—we’ve curated a list of her favorite go-to spots.
Location: 1930 Bay Rd., Miami Beach FL 33139
A favorite of Taylor’s, Lucali Miami Beach is known for its intimate, candle-lit ambiance and its stellar pizza and calzones. The original Brooklyn location is where Taylor and Travis Kelce dined following a victorious Chiefs game, making Lucali Miami the perfect place to dine like a star. Be sure to order the Three-Cheese Fusilli, a dish so popular it’s made its way from off-the-menu to a permanent fixture.
Location: 200 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach FL 33139
Looking for a place that captures the “Traylor” magic? CATCH Miami Beach is the sister location to CATCH Steak in New York City, where Taylor and Travis Kelce hard-launched their relationship in front of paparazzi last October. This celebrity hotspot offers a refined menu with dishes like Truffle Butter Filet and espresso martinis, providing the perfect setting for a night out that mirrors the luxurious lifestyle Taylor embodies.
Location: 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Tucked within the luxurious Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, Vitolo offers a dining experience reminiscent of Taylor’s infamous girls’ nights out at Emilio’s Ballato in New York City. Owned by Rob Crosoli and Anthony Vitolo, the South Florida outpost delivers the same family-owned charm, blending Italian traditions with modern American flavors. Signature dishes like the Pollo Al Parmigiana and Milanese (breaded chicken with arugula and tomato) are the perfect way to indulge in a bit of Swiftie-approved elegance.
Whether you're catching Taylor Swift live in concert, making friendship bracelets, or dining like a superstar, Miami offers an abundance of luxury experiences for every Swiftie. This carefully curated itinerary ensures that your Taylor Swift weekend will be filled with elegance, excitement, and unforgettable memories—just as Taylor herself would have it. So grab your sparkly outfits and get ready to immerse yourself in a weekend that truly feels like a “Wildest Dream.”
