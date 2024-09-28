Reliving the Magic of “Friends” at Julien’s Auctions: The 30th Anniversary Collection Delivers Record-Breaking Sales

At the heart of the auction was a meticulously curated collection of costumes, props, and memorabilia from Friends, each piece recalling unforgettable moments from the show’s decade-long run. Leading the charge was a reproduction of the Central Perk couch, the vibrant orange sofa where Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey spent countless scenes. The iconic piece sold for a staggering $29,250, nearly fifteen times its original estimate of $2,000. This sale was just the first of many extraordinary moments.

Ross Geller memorabilia, in particular, made waves. A studio-made reproduction of the Geller Cup Trophy fetched $9,100—an astounding thirty times its initial estimate. Meanwhile, Ross’s apartment dresser, which witnessed several pivotal scenes, “pivoted” to new ownership for $10,400, a remarkable twenty times its pre-sale projection.