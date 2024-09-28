Reliving the Magic of “Friends” at Julien’s Auctions: The 30th Anniversary Collection Delivers Record-Breaking Sales

On September 23rd, 2024, television history came to life as Julien’s Auctions, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, hosted “Friends: The One with the 30th Anniversary Auction.” Held at Julien’s Studios in Los Angeles and online, this highly anticipated event brought together fans from over 30 countries, bidding on 110 exclusive items from the beloved sitcom that defined an era. The results? Nothing short of extraordinary—every item sold, and many soared far beyond their pre-sale estimates.
At the heart of the auction was a meticulously curated collection of costumes, props, and memorabilia from Friends, each piece recalling unforgettable moments from the show’s decade-long run. Leading the charge was a reproduction of the Central Perk couch, the vibrant orange sofa where Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey spent countless scenes. The iconic piece sold for a staggering $29,250, nearly fifteen times its original estimate of $2,000. This sale was just the first of many extraordinary moments.
Ross Geller memorabilia, in particular, made waves. A studio-made reproduction of the Geller Cup Trophy fetched $9,100—an astounding thirty times its initial estimate. Meanwhile, Ross’s apartment dresser, which witnessed several pivotal scenes, “pivoted” to new ownership for $10,400, a remarkable twenty times its pre-sale projection.
The fashion of Friends also took center stage. A teal cashmere polo sweater worn by Chandler Bing in “The One with the Holiday Armadillo” sold for $6,500—six and a half times its original estimate. Not to be outdone, Rachel Green’s chic grey sweater from “The One with the Truth About London” also reached $6,500. Phoebe Buffay’s eclectic style shone through in a vibrant, flower-embroidered denim coat, which garnered $5,200, five times its estimate. Each of these pieces reminded fans of the unforgettable fashion moments that defined 90s and early 2000s style.
Diehard Friends fans also found themselves in bidding wars over props from Ross's apartment, including a blue ottoman ($9,100) and a phrenology head ($6,500). These quirky set pieces, along with others like the Monica’s Living Room “Aux Buttes Chaumont Jouets” print ($2,275), offered fans the chance to bring a piece of Friends nostalgia into their homes.
Celebrity guest stars weren’t left out of the mix either. Costumes worn by Bruce Willis, Winona Ryder, and Morgan Fairchild were auctioned, with Fairchild’s bright yellow jumpsuit from “The One with All the Thanksgivings” selling for $2,275.
“Thirty years since its debut in 1994, people from all over the world are still falling in love with ‘Friends’ as evidenced by the success of today’s 30th anniversary auction,” said David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions. “Since the announcement of this auction celebration, interest pivoted to an all-time high with thousands of bidders joining Julien’s and Warner Bros. Television’s nostalgic journey of ‘Friends’ that culminated with all of the show’s iconic items being sold beyond their pre-sale estimates.”
For superfans, the pièce de résistance was a VIP studio tour, including a private exploration of the Warner Bros. Discovery Global Archives and a visit to the original Central Perk set. This one-of-a-kind experience sold for $9,100—an exclusive opportunity to relive the magic where it all began.
The immense success of this auction highlights the lasting legacy of Friends, a show that has continued to resonate with audiences of all ages. Each item sold was a testament to the cherished memories it holds for its fans, many of whom spent hours, days, or even weeks immersed in the lives of six friends navigating life and love in New York City.
As Julien’s Auctions once again demonstrates, the artifacts of pop culture transcend time, bringing the past to life in unforgettable ways. Whether it's Ross’s eccentric furniture, Chandler’s signature sweaters, or Rachel’s fashion moments, these pieces continue to capture hearts around the world.
With every hammer fall, it was clear—Friends will forever be there for you.
