The Hollywood Vault: £10 Million Auction of Rare Film & TV Memorabilia Set to Captivate Collectors

This November, cinema and television lovers are in for a rare treat as Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneers, hosts a four-day blockbuster auction in London. From November 14th to 17th, 2024, over 1,800 iconic pieces of film and TV memorabilia will be up for grabs, with the collection valued at over £10 million. Taking place at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London and available to global bidders online, this auction promises to be a treasure trove of legendary Hollywood artifacts.
Among the auction's highlights is a screen-matched Sandtrooper helmet from the unforgettable "Move Along" scene in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), with an estimated price between £250,000 and £500,000 ($312,500 - $625,000). For fans of Star Wars, this represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of the legendary franchise that has captivated audiences for generations.
Film aficionados can also set their sights on hand-painted artwork by renowned artist Robert McGinnis from the 1971 James Bond classic, Diamonds Are Forever. Estimated to fetch between £150,000 and £300,000 ($187,500 - $375,000), this piece is a testament to McGinnis’s artistry and the timeless appeal of the Bond series.
In a fitting tribute to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (2000) and ahead of the upcoming Gladiator II release, Maximus' (Russell Crowe) iconic arena helmet and mask are set to go under the hammer, with an estimated value of £100,000 to £200,000 ($125,000 - $250,000). Adding to the allure, the auction features costumes worn by screen legends like Clint Eastwood in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra (1963), and Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future Part II (1989).
This auction also celebrates the extraordinary career of Academy Award-winning animator Ray Harryhausen, featuring over 30 rare pieces from his private archive. Standout items include the Kali lighting stand-in model from The Golden Voyage of Sinbad (1973), valued between £100,000 and £200,000 ($125,000 - $250,000). Collectors and fans alike have the chance to own a piece of cinematic history from one of the most influential visual effects artists of all time.
Propstore's auction caters to a broad spectrum of budgets, with some items expected to fetch modest sums. For example, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) fans can bid on Bruce Wayne’s (Ben Affleck) Gucci monogrammed shirts, estimated between £750 and £1,500 ($935 - $1,875). For Deadpool 2 enthusiasts, a one-sheet autographed by Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin is set to attract bids starting at £500 ($625).
Registration for Propstore’s auction is now open, with online proxy bidding available starting October 15th, 2024. The live auction will commence at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, on November 14th and 15th, with in-room and online bidding options. The remaining two days of the event, November 16th and 17th, will continue online-only.
Film buffs can also preview select auction items at Propstore’s UK office in Hertfordshire by appointment, from October 15th to November 8th, 2024. For those unable to attend in person, Propstore will host live-streamed exhibition events on their social media platforms, offering a glimpse into this year's most coveted items.
Founded by Stephen Lane in 1998, Propstore has revolutionized the world of film and television memorabilia, elevating it to a form of fine art. Lane’s vision has turned collectors' dreams into reality, bridging the gap between movie magic and art collecting. Propstore’s auctions have consistently showcased some of the most remarkable entertainment treasures, as demonstrated by the recent sale of Indiana Jones' hat for a record-breaking $630,000.
For collectors, cinephiles, and pop culture enthusiasts, this event is more than just an auction—it’s an opportunity to own a tangible piece of cinematic history. With items spanning genres, eras, and iconic moments in entertainment, Propstore's November auction is set to be a milestone event in the world of film memorabilia.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Registration is now open at Propstore Live Auction, with bidding available online, over the phone, and in person. Mark your calendars for November 14th to 17th, 2024, and get ready to bring a piece of Hollywood into your home.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!