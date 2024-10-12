The Hollywood Vault: £10 Million Auction of Rare Film & TV Memorabilia Set to Captivate Collectors

The Details You Need to Know

Registration for Propstore’s auction is now open, with online proxy bidding available starting October 15th, 2024. The live auction will commence at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, on November 14th and 15th, with in-room and online bidding options. The remaining two days of the event, November 16th and 17th, will continue online-only.

Film buffs can also preview select auction items at Propstore’s UK office in Hertfordshire by appointment, from October 15th to November 8th, 2024. For those unable to attend in person, Propstore will host live-streamed exhibition events on their social media platforms, offering a glimpse into this year's most coveted items.