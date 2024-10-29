Casa Privée Is An Official Partner & Sponsor of The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup Miami 2024

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Oct. 24, 2024 - PRLog -- Casa Privée, Miami's premier concierge medical and wellness center, proudly announces its participation as an official event partner and sponsor of the prestigious World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup, set to take place from November 14th to 17thon the sun-kissed sands of Miami Beach. This iconic four-day event is recognized as the largest and most renowned beach polo competition in the world, attracting a global audience of high-profile guests, sports enthusiasts, and luxury connoisseurs.

As a brand synonymous with luxury, exclusivity, and well-being, Casa Privée will elevate the guest experience throughout the event by offering personalized wellness services and curated giveaways, aligning with the world-class sophistication the Polo World Cup embodies.