Casa Privée Is An Official Partner & Sponsor of The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup Miami 2024

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Oct. 24, 2024 - PRLog -- Casa Privée, Miami's premier concierge medical and wellness center, proudly announces its participation as an official event partner and sponsor of the prestigious World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup, set to take place from November 14th to 17thon the sun-kissed sands of Miami Beach. This iconic four-day event is recognized as the largest and most renowned beach polo competition in the world, attracting a global audience of high-profile guests, sports enthusiasts, and luxury connoisseurs.
As a brand synonymous with luxury, exclusivity, and well-being, Casa Privée will elevate the guest experience throughout the event by offering personalized wellness services and curated giveaways, aligning with the world-class sophistication the Polo World Cup embodies.
"This partnership is a natural fit. As Miami's leading provider of personalized concierge medicine and advanced wellness solutions, we are excited to align ourselves with an event that perfectly reflects our values of excellence, exclusivity, and transformative experiences. Our goal is to provide a memorable fusion of wellness, optimized health, and luxury for the Polo World Cup's elite audience."
Casa Privée's management team
Nutrient Therapy: Hydration, Rejuvenation, or Hangover "Quickie" IV drips available throughout the event to keep guests feeling energized and refreshed.
Body Sculpting Sessions: On-site consultations and treatments using cutting-edge technology to tone, sculpt, and deliver lasting firm results that last.
Curated Luxury Gift Bags: Custom event gift bags featuring premium products and exclusive vouchers from Casa Privée and event partners.
Guaranteed VIP admission and premium tent table seating on November 15th, 16th, and 17th.
Access to exclusive lounges and private areas for mingling and also relaxing.
Gourmet catering and premium drinks throughout the event.
Daily mini wellness sessions hosted by Casa Privée medical experts.
Luxury gift bags and surprise perks from participating partners.
Located in the Brickell part of Miami, Casa Privée offers a comprehensive and exclusive concierge medical experience, combining the latest in regenerative medicine, anti-aging treatments, neuropsychiatry, and advanced expedited healing solutions. Led by the renowned Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson, Casa Privée integrates science and luxury to enhance clients' health, beauty, and overall vitality.
Services include genetic testing, body sculpting, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, pain management, and personalized weight loss programs, all delivered in a state-of-the-art, private and luxurious environment.
"At Casa Privée, wellness isn't just a one-time service—it's a complete luxury lifestyle. We're excited to bring this philosophy and unique personalized approach to the Polo World Cup, ensuring guests feel their best while indulging in the finest experiences Miami has to offer."
Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson
The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup is an annual event held on Miami Beach, featuring high-goal matches with top international players from over ten countries. Blending sport, fashion, and luxury, this event attracts an elite audience from around the globe. In addition to the thrilling matches, the event includes luxury brand showcases, exotic car exhibitions, and high-end social events fit for the elite.
