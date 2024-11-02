Early Surprises and Standouts: Key Takeaways from the First Week of the NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns are off to a hot start, 4-1, led by their big three: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. After a disappointing end to their season last year, when they were swept in the first round of the playoffs, the Suns look like a team that is finals-bound.

With the pickups of Tyus Jones, one of the best backup guards in the league, and center Mason Plumlee, the Valley has added versatility and reliability off the bench to strengthen their depth and compete with the top teams in the Western Conference.

It all comes down to Phoenix's health. Last season, Beal, Durant, and Booker played just 41 games together, which didn’t give them enough time to build team chemistry and play the best version together. Now, with a healthy team with just enough chemistry underway, Phoenix will be a tough out for any team in the West.

While the Lakers have lost two straight games, they look significantly better and more dangerous. Former NBA player JJ Redick has been hired as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Reddick’s system seems to be working, especially for the players.

Anthony Davis looks like the favorite to win MVP to start the season after scoring 30 plus points in three consecutive games, leading the Lakers to a 3-0 start before losing the last two games on the road.

The team's ball movement and set plays are already looking fresh and firm compared to last year. Lebron James hasn’t even gotten going yet, and the Lakers look good to start the season.

The only thing the Lakers need is bench production and contributions from Austin Reeves and D’Angelo Russell. Both struggled last year in the playoffs, letting Lebron and Davis down. If someone other than Lebron and Davis can step it up, the Lakers will be a problem come playoffs and for the rest of the season.

Another team in California just outside the Bay Area is also looking better. The Golden State Warriors look like the ones we saw who won the championship in 2022, led by Steph Curry and their depth.

Even though the Warriors have had an easy schedule thus far, they still lead the NBA with the most points scored in five games. Klay Thompson's loss to Dallas was heartbreaking due to his relationship and the memories he shared with the team, but his departure doesn’t look like a big deal for now.

With the Warriors parting ways with Thompson, they signed a perfect player who fits in their system. Buddy Hield leads the NBA with the most 3-pointers made, and the player with the highest percentage from deep is now helping the Warriors get back to their old selves.

Hield is averaging 21 points per game on 50 percent shooting from three-point land off the bench. He’s been a great addition to the Warriors and should continue to help the team with shooting and defense.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, undefeated with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2016, look like a formidable threat to the defending champion Boston Celtics. The chemistry is thriving with their backcourt stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, along with their twin tower frontcourt Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley.

Cleveland has the star power and depth but has been disappointing in the playoffs the last few years due to injuries. Last season, Donovan Mitchell got injured in the second round of the playoffs, and Cleveland was left dead in the water.

The Cavs have an elite offense and defense to be a top-three team in the Eastern Conference. They look much better this season with their new coach, Kenny Atkinson, leading the offensive unit and playing all-around balanced basketball on both ends of the floor.