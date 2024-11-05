Blame It on the Rain Reimagined: A Timeless Classic Finds New Life

"In the first place I am very grateful, for the emotional attachment that occurred again. To be able to have an emotional connection with the audience, to awaken the old fans and to touch the new generation. I have re-recorded and just released my 2024 remix of "Girl You Know It's True" and an acoustic version of "Blame It on the Rain" with Sony music. NomaD and I were already working on our versions of the songs before the resurgence. I've always believed the songs were timeless. I have been performing the songs throughout the years globally, and before every show I rehearse. I never gave up on improving myself to get better. Ryan Murphy did an amazing job at weaving the Milli Vanilli songs into the TV series, it's genius. I feel like a surfer who started to ride a wave a long time ago, and now my wave is getting more strength and momentum than I could ever imagine."

Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli