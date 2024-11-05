Blame It on the Rain Reimagined: A Timeless Classic Finds New Life

When Grammy-winning producer NomaD (aka Damon Elliott) decided to put a modern twist on the iconic hit “Blame It on the Rain,” he knew it was a daring move. Originally brought to fame by Milli Vanilli in 1989, the song’s resurgence, driven by its feature in Netflix’s gripping series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, has reignited its impact on both new and long-time fans. Collaborating with Fab Morvan, one-half of the original Milli Vanilli duo, and backed by the legendary songwriter Diane Warren, NomaD’s reggae-inspired version of the song delivers a unique yet nostalgic vibe that resonates with listeners worldwide.
Speaking with NomaD, it becomes clear that the project was more than just a re-recording.
“I put a modern twist on the iconic ‘Blame It on the Rain’ because I am working on a project right now for Diane Warren. It’s a reggae compilation of some of her biggest hits, an island reggae compilation, and some of the artists chose other songs, and I chose ‘Blame It on the Rain.’ I actually recorded this over seven months ago for a compilation for Diane Warren, and now with all this craziness with Monsters coming out and the big-hit Netflix series, we decided to set the single up and release it. It’s doing really well, and I called Fab up immediately, and he gave his blessing—so now here we are.”
NomaD (aka Damon Elliott), Award-winning Producer, Composer, Arranger, & Artist
For NomaD, the collaboration with Fab Morvan on this project was particularly meaningful.
“Collaborating with Fab on this project was awesome. He is an incredible, positive individual, especially after all he’s been through. He just oozes so much positivity and so much love, and he’s been nothing but super supportive. I just absolutely love working with him.”
NomaD (aka Damon Elliott), Award-winning Producer, Composer, Arranger, & Artist
Diane Warren, the award-winning songwriter behind the original track, shares her excitement for NomaD’s reimagining.
“It proves that you can’t keep a good song down. I really love this new reggae spin on this song that NomaD gives it! It feels natural and fresh.”
Diane Warren, 14-time Oscar-Nominated and Award-Winning Songwriter
Warren’s songwriting has a timeless quality, and seeing “Blame It on the Rain” re-emerge as a reggae hit fills her with pride. Known for her ability to craft enduring hits, Warren’s work on “Blame It on the Rain” has once again struck a chord with audiences, proving the song’s ability to transcend genres and generations.
For Fab Morvan, the resurgence of “Blame It on the Rain” is more than just a revival; it’s a heartfelt connection with both old and new fans. We asked him what his thoughts were on the resurgence of "Blame It on the Rain" due to its inclusion in the Netflix series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." Also, how it feels to see the song gaining a new wave of popularity decades later.
"In the first place I am very grateful, for the emotional attachment that occurred again. To be able to have an emotional connection with the audience, to awaken the old fans and to touch the new generation. I have re-recorded and just released my 2024 remix of "Girl You Know It's True" and an acoustic version of "Blame It on the Rain" with Sony music. NomaD and I were already working on our versions of the songs before the resurgence. I've always believed the songs were timeless. I have been performing the songs throughout the years globally, and before every show I rehearse. I never gave up on improving myself to get better. Ryan Murphy did an amazing job at weaving the Milli Vanilli songs into the TV series, it's genius. I feel like a surfer who started to ride a wave a long time ago, and now my wave is getting more strength and momentum than I could ever imagine."
Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli
The collaboration with NomaD offered Fab a fresh experience rooted in mutual respect and creativity.
"It was awesome to work with NomaD. He came to me to keep the integrity of the song. And I said: "You have my blessings." We have known each other for years. When it comes to reggae music, it lends itself well for a cover. Early on I saw the direction NomaD was taking and the song was right. When he asked me to play the producer in his music video, I was all in. It was an honor to be in the video with Diane Warren. She gave her thumbs up to my acoustic version as well. We all work in the name of music. As a result of coming together to work on "Blame It on the Rain", we will continue our friendship and maintain our working relationship as creatives."
Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli
As “Blame It on the Rain” climbs the charts once again, thanks to its reimagined reggae beat and the nostalgic energy of Netflix’s Monsters, it serves as a reminder of music’s transformative power. NomaD, Diane Warren, and Fab Morvan have together crafted a piece that honors the original while breathing new life into it for today’s audience. This release, with its cross-generational appeal, underscores the song’s legacy and its enduring message of resilience, reinvention, and connection.
This collaboration goes beyond music, marking a moment of renewal for a song that, as Warren aptly puts it, “refuses to stay down.” With NomaD’s reggae twist, Fab’s personal connection, and Warren’s enduring songwriting genius, “Blame It on the Rain” has found a new voice, and the world is listening once more.
