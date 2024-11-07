Unfulfilled Promises: The Jets’ Struggle After High Hopes

The Jets have no more margin for error and need Rodgers to deliver the magic he’s capable of delivering. There’s no such thing as an insurmountable task or the lights being too bright for Aaron Rodgers. And for somebody who’s looking to etch his name into the annals of football history as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, his resume doesn’t fully support that yet. Rodgers’ talent has never been the question, and now it’s time for him to pair that talent with the leadership he’s developed over the years. We see it all the time in sports where teams who look out of it find their rhythm once again and end up possessing the most momentum come playoff time. That is what the Jets must do right now; focus on one game at a time and rely on some help to get into the playoff picture. Regardless of if they make the playoffs or not, finishing this year on a high note can increase the confidence of both the players and fans for the short time window the franchise does have its hands on Rodgers. The Jets possess the pieces and talent to make a Super Bowl run in the near future. It’s time for everybody to be held accountable and for better, more cumulative efforts to be put forward.