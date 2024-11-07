Unfulfilled Promises: The Jets’ Struggle After High Hopes

As a Jets fan, it’s fair to say that no move or acquisition will inject the hope and optimism that you’re looking for out of this franchise. That mantra is proving to ring true again following the halfway mark of the Jets’ 2024-2025 campaign. Expectations were nothing short of lofty following the signing of Aaron Rodgers, one of the most savvy and prolific quarterbacks to ever play the sport. Rodgers has made the game look effortless throughout his entire career and genuinely sparked championship aspirations into Jets fans once he was signed. In an event of catastrophe, on just the Jets’ fourth offensive play last season, Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The season immediately became a sunk cost for both the franchise and its fanbase as the team simply didn’t possess a quarterback with the firepower Rodgers has.
Despite the decimating injury to Rodgers, the Jets still managed to showcase a myriad of bright spots throughout the season, particularly the play of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. Both players displayed electric speed, agility, and production as they accomplished feats that weren’t expected out of them after Rodgers was forced to be sidelined for the year. The Jets finished the year with a mere 7-10 record and placed 3rd in the AFC East. However, their record wasn’t anywhere close to an accurate measure of the team’s true potential and showed that they can compete for a Super Bowl with a superstar-caliber quarterback at the helm. Through 8 games last season, the Jets had a 4-4 record with Zach Wilson leading, which is 2 games better than the 2-6 record that the Jets have yielded with Aaron Rodgers starting. Football can undoubtedly be a weird sport, but that statistic is puzzling and shouldn’t ever make sense.
Jets fans unequivocally should always have the right to be frustrated, shocked, and in complete dismay. Nonetheless, when you dissect the situation, it makes slight sense why the Jets have proceeded to struggle despite adding one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to their roster. Rodgers might be insanely talented on the field, but it comes with a lot of drama off it. He has essentially forced the Jets’ front office to tailor integral decisions to his desires and liking. The first move spearheaded by Rodgers was to bring over both Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard from the Green Bay Packers due to the remarkable chemistry they all have together. Next, he had the Jets sign offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who he was most familiar with due to being with him for several years already. Then he played a part in the dismissal of Robert Saleh only 5 games into the current season. Finally, he got the Jets to acquire one of his best friends in Davante Adams, a receiver that Rodgers has formed a special tandem with over the years. All these moves would cause disarray for any team, and it has clearly had a treacherous impact on the team’s ability to produce week in and week out.
Sports tend to be very cruel as only one champion is crowned at the end of the year for each respective professional sporting league. Football can be even more cruel since it isn’t like other sports in terms of room for error. There are less games in the season, injuries are harder to avoid, and it is single elimination in the playoffs. Nonetheless, that’s what makes winning a Super Bowl that much sweeter; such methodical moves are required, and such a high level of play needs to be sustained regardless of the circumstances presented to your team. The Jets’ best chances at a Super Bowl span back to the days Rex Ryan was the head coach and Mark Sanchez was the starting quarterback. Those days weren’t only their best looks at a Super Bowl as they made the AFC championship in both 2009 and 2010, but it was also the last time they’ve made the playoffs. The Jets playoff drought now stands at 14 years, which is not only the longest active drought in the NFL, but the longest drought in all “Big 4” North American sports leagues. For a franchise that saw glory back in the 1960’s through the brilliant play of Joe Namath and that’s located in a city with arguably the most passionate sports fans in the country, something has to change. Even fans of other franchises can agree that the Jets, but more importantly the fanbase, deserve to be back on top of the football world again.
In essentially a must-win game for the Jets, they came away victorious against a well-balanced football team in the Houston Texans in what was their most encouraging performance of the season. Rodgers made a handful of dazzling throws, with the highlight of the game being a wizard-like catch by Garrett Wilson that was reminiscent of both the catch Odell Beckham Jr. made in MetLife Stadium nearly a decade ago and the Michael Jordan “jumpman” pose. This win instilled a last bit of hope into the fans; however, a lot more needs to be done to salvage the season, let alone compete for a championship.
The Jets have no more margin for error and need Rodgers to deliver the magic he’s capable of delivering. There’s no such thing as an insurmountable task or the lights being too bright for Aaron Rodgers. And for somebody who’s looking to etch his name into the annals of football history as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, his resume doesn’t fully support that yet. Rodgers’ talent has never been the question, and now it’s time for him to pair that talent with the leadership he’s developed over the years. We see it all the time in sports where teams who look out of it find their rhythm once again and end up possessing the most momentum come playoff time. That is what the Jets must do right now; focus on one game at a time and rely on some help to get into the playoff picture. Regardless of if they make the playoffs or not, finishing this year on a high note can increase the confidence of both the players and fans for the short time window the franchise does have its hands on Rodgers. The Jets possess the pieces and talent to make a Super Bowl run in the near future. It’s time for everybody to be held accountable and for better, more cumulative efforts to be put forward.
