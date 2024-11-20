Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Honors Tom Viertel at 23rd Monte Cristo Award Gala

Honoring Decades of Dedication: Tom Viertel Recognized for Transformative Leadership in American Theater
Tiffani Gavin Speaks At the Event
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center presented the 23rd Monte Cristo Award to Chair Emeritus Tom Viertel, last night at the Edison  Ballroom in New York City, in celebration of his three decades of service to the organization - 25 of them as Chair of the Board. Tom has been a driving force at the O'Neill since he first joined the board in 1994 and later became only the second Board Chair in the O'Neill's history, succeeding founder George C. White in 1999. Since then, the O'Neill has advanced by leaps and bounds, including completing a multi-million dollar capital campaign that doubled the size of the O'Neill's campus, the receipt of a second Tony Award, and earning the National Medal of the Arts, presented by President Obama.

Tom Viertel Takes the Stage
The celebratory evening began with heartfelt remarks from Tiffani Gavin, the O’Neill’s executive director; and Carolyn Greenspan, Tom’s successor as Chair of the Board; and performances by Casey Likes, who performed “The Power of Love” from Back to the Future: The MusicalBrenda Braxton, who performed “Don Juan” from Smokey Joe’s Cafe; Julia Murney, who performed “I’ll Be Seeing You”; Brad Oscar, who performed “Betrayed” from The Producers; and Marilyn Maye, who performed “The Song Is You.”  The program concluded with a special performance from Hairspray with stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur singing “Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!”  Additional guests for the evening included Angel Desai, Julia Murney, Chalia La Tour, Claire Warden, Dennis Stowe, Erin Davie, Johanna Day, Laila Robins, Pat Daily, Preton Whiteway, Tom Kitt and others.   

Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler Perform
In a very special moment of the night, Jack Viertel presented his brother Tom with the 2024 Monte Cristo Award, recognizing him as an influential figure not only in their family but in the American theater. “It’s an amazing thing to have an older brother who is a fearless leader and a wonderful older brother, and a hall of fame virtuoso…you could hardly ask for anything more,” he praised.

Jack Viertel Honoring His Brother Tom Viertel
Tom accepted the award with a myriad of thanks for the many people who make the O’Neill Theater Center the iconic place it is today, and hailing his experiences there as “the greatest joys of my life in theater…it’s been joyous, it’s been challenging, and I’m so glad I could help.” 

Tom Viertel Speaks At the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Honors
The O’Neill annually bestows its Monte Cristo Award on a prominent artist whose work has had an extraordinary impact on American theater, in memory of its namesake. The annual gala event supports the O’Neill’s mission to develop new work and new artists for the stage.  

A View of the Atmosphere Before the Event
Past recipients of the Award include: Lynn Nottage, George C. White, John Logan, Judith LightMeryl StreepMichael DouglasNathan LaneChristopher PlummerJames Earl JonesJason Robards, Jr.Zoe CaldwellBrian Dennehy, & Karl Malden; playwrights August WilsonWendy WassersteinEdward Albee and Neil Simon; directors Harold Prince & George C. Wolfe; and Arthur & Barbara Gelb and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Brad Oscar Speaks At the Event
Overall, it was a fantastic event and a wonderful evening celebrating Jack Viertel. Hearing from his colleagues, partners, and family about his incredible accomplishments and journey was truly inspiring. The event was not only heartfelt but also fun, entertaining, and an absolutely lovely night.

Carolyn Greenspan, Tom Viertel and Marshall Ruben
