Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Honors Tom Viertel at 23rd Monte Cristo Award Gala

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center presented the 23rd Monte Cristo Award to Chair Emeritus Tom Viertel, last night at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, in celebration of his three decades of service to the organization - 25 of them as Chair of the Board. Tom has been a driving force at the O'Neill since he first joined the board in 1994 and later became only the second Board Chair in the O'Neill's history, succeeding founder George C. White in 1999. Since then, the O'Neill has advanced by leaps and bounds, including completing a multi-million dollar capital campaign that doubled the size of the O'Neill's campus, the receipt of a second Tony Award, and earning the National Medal of the Arts, presented by President Obama.