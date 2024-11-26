Carlos Sainz Grooves at ARIA's Smooth Operator Dance Lounge Ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari Driver Carlos Sainz pulled into the Smooth Operator Dance Lounge at Alibi inside ARIA Resort & Casino on Wednesday, November 20 ahead of the highly anticipated race weekend in Las Vegas.
For the Las Vegas Grand Prix, ARIA transformed its ultra lounge into the Carlos Sainz Smooth Operator Dance Lounge inspired by his nickname famously earned from singing the song while passing competition during races.
Sainz walked into the party at midnight grooving to the tune played by a DJ and an accompanying live saxophonist.
The crowd cheered within the neon lit venue with vice-inspired photos of the charismatic driver throughout.
Sainz signed autographs and took photos with hundreds of fans in the venue and even more wrapped around in the line outside.
