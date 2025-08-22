Holly Jolly Symphony Fête Logo
Holly Jolly Symphony Fête LogoPhoto Courtesy of Palm Beach Symphony

Palm Beach Symphony to Host Ninth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête

A Festive Luncheon At The Kravis Center Supporting Music Education In Palm Beach County

Source: Palm Beach Symphony

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

Palm Beach will strike a joyful chord this holiday season as Palm Beach Symphony presents its Ninth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête on Monday, December 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. This beloved holiday tradition combines an elegant luncheon, spirited musical performances, and an expansive silent auction—all in support of the Symphony’s renowned music education and community outreach programs.

A Celebration with Purpose

Dr. Douglas Ferreira and Students with Evgeniya Antonyan
Dr. Douglas Ferreira and Students with Evgeniya AntonyanPhoto Courtesy of Capehart Photography

Proceeds from the event benefit the Symphony’s initiatives, including the Instrument Donation Program, which has placed 931 musical instruments and more than 2,700 accessories and pieces of equipment into the hands of young musicians across Palm Beach County since 2016. This year’s luncheon will feature the presentation of new instruments to several local schools and students, underscoring the event’s tangible impact.

The occasion will also honor the 2025 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year. Nominations remain open until Sunday, October 19, inviting students, parents, colleagues, and community members to recognize outstanding K–12 music educators in the county’s public, private, and charter schools.

Holly Jolly Symphony Fête Logo
Howie Dorough Rings in 52 with Surprise Performance at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

Distinguished Leadership and Sponsors

This year’s honorary chairs are Carol and Thomas Bruce, with Mary and Will Demory serving as event chairs, Dr. Martha Rodriguez and Dr. Jesus Perez-Mendez as vice chairs, and Marietta Muiña McNulty as auction chair. Sponsorship support comes from FINDLAY Galleries, Palm Beach Design Masters, and Private Cask Imports, Inc., along with an extensive roster of philanthropic patrons and foundations committed to the Symphony’s mission.

Mary and Will Demory
Mary and Will DemoryPhoto Courtesy of Capehart Photography

Holiday Festivities Beyond the Luncheon

The Holly Jolly season begins with a pre-event Gift Gathering Party on Thursday, October 23, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., hosted by Mary and Will Demory at Palm Beach Design Masters on Peruvian Avenue. Guests are encouraged to bring items for the silent auction, with an Amazon Wish List also available for curated donations that will be showcased at the December luncheon.

The silent auction itself promises a range of luxury and lifestyle offerings, art, travel experiences, and more—each elegantly presented to entice the discerning bidder.

Mickey Smith Jr. with His Teacher of the Year Award
Mickey Smith Jr. with His Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year AwardPhoto Courtesy of Capehart Photography

Supporting Palm Beach Symphony’s Legacy

Founded in 1974, Palm Beach Symphony has grown into South Florida’s premier orchestra, known for its diverse repertoire, world-class musicians, and commitment to cultural enrichment. Recognized with the 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, the organization continues to inspire through performances, master classes, children’s concerts, and free public events that have reached more than 90,000 students in recent years.

This December, the stage is set not just for holiday cheer, but for a lasting contribution to the future of music in Palm Beach County.
Read More About Palm Beach Symphony

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Events
Entertainment
Palm Beach

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com